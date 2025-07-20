From children’s activities, family days out, music festivals and dramatic performances, there are lots of exciting events to take part in over the summer holidays.
Click through the gallery to discover some of the events going on in the area to make the most your summer.
1. What's on in Wakefield and beyond during the summer holidays
2. Friarwood Festival 2025
This is a community music festival raising money for Friarwood Valley Gardens in Pontefract. It will take place on Saturday, August 9 from 2pm. Discounted tickets are available for children under 11 years of age. Photo: Experience Wakefield
3. Summer holiday craft activities
The West Yorkshire History Centre is offering two mornings of free craft activity sessions, which will include calligraphy, embroidery, mirror work, and bookmark making inspired by South Asian heritage. These events will take place on August 7 and 14 from 10am to 1pm. Photo: Experience Wakefield
4. Inclusive Sports Festival
Children and adults with disabilities, learning disabilities, neurodiversity, or anyone wishing to take part is invited to try out a range of sports, including boccia, bowls, tennis, basketball, rugby, football, dance, and horse riding. 11am to 2pm, Saturday, August 16 at Thornes Park Stadium. Photo: Experience Wakefield
