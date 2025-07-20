What's on in Wakefield over the summer holidays: Children's activities, music events, outdoor sports, theatre and more going on in Wakefield, Ossett, Stanley and Pontefract this July and August

By Catherine Gannon
Published 20th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Here is a list of events and activities not to be missed this July and August in Wakefield and beyond.

From children’s activities, family days out, music festivals and dramatic performances, there are lots of exciting events to take part in over the summer holidays.

Click through the gallery to discover some of the events going on in the area to make the most your summer.

What's on in Wakefield and beyond during the summer holidays

This is a community music festival raising money for Friarwood Valley Gardens in Pontefract. It will take place on Saturday, August 9 from 2pm. Discounted tickets are available for children under 11 years of age.

The West Yorkshire History Centre is offering two mornings of free craft activity sessions, which will include calligraphy, embroidery, mirror work, and bookmark making inspired by South Asian heritage. These events will take place on August 7 and 14 from 10am to 1pm.

Children and adults with disabilities, learning disabilities, neurodiversity, or anyone wishing to take part is invited to try out a range of sports, including boccia, bowls, tennis, basketball, rugby, football, dance, and horse riding. 11am to 2pm, Saturday, August 16 at Thornes Park Stadium.

