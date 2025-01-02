What's on: The best shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in 2025

From popular comedians to tribute acts, thrilling plays to musicals fit for the whole family – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal this 2025.
A beloved Strictly winner, a broadway star and a Dolly-approved tribute act are among some of the highlights set to take the Wakefield stage this year.
1. The Dazzling Diamonds - January 17
Prepare to be dazzled as The Dazzling Diamonds proudly present their smash hit comedy variety drag show. From jaw-dropping dance numbers to hilarious lip-sync performances and not forgetting the sensational live vocals, the cast will have you rolling with laughter and dancing in the aisles. Photo: The Dazzling Diamonds
2. Paradise Found - January 24
Legacy Concert Company proudly presents the UK's ultimate Meat Loaf theatre rock show. Paradise Found delivers a two hour high octane tribute performance featuring an electrifying all star headline band blazing through Meat Loaf’s greatest hits including Bat Out Of Hell, Took The Words, Bad For Good, Out Of The Frying Pan, Dead Ringer For Love and much more. Photo: Legacy Concert Company
3. The Dolly Show - January 30
Voted the UK’s best Dolly Parton Impersonator, Australian born Kelly O’Brien is a world-class entertainer with stunning vocal and flawless comic timing. She brilliantly captures the voice and verve of the little lady from Tennessee. Accompanied by some of the U.K’s finest musicians, Kelly and her band play songs such as 9 to 5, Jolene, Islands in the stream, I will always love you and many more… Photo: Red Entertainment
4. Oasis2ribute - February 1
oasis2ribute will bring a tailored live show to Wakefield with all the hits including Supersonic, Roll With It, Champagne Supernova and many, many more. Using the same instruments and equipment that Oasis used, the stage setting and clothing are all recreated to bring the ultimate Wall of Sound experience. The band formed in 2012 and pride themselves on giving audiences, the full-on Oasis live gig experience, just as if you were there in the 90’s. Photo: oasis2ribute
