What's on: The best shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in 2025

4 . Oasis2ribute - February 1

oasis2ribute will bring a tailored live show to Wakefield with all the hits including Supersonic, Roll With It, Champagne Supernova and many, many more. Using the same instruments and equipment that Oasis used, the stage setting and clothing are all recreated to bring the ultimate Wall of Sound experience. The band formed in 2012 and pride themselves on giving audiences, the full-on Oasis live gig experience, just as if you were there in the 90’s. Photo: oasis2ribute