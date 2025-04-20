Here's what is on at the Theatre Royal this spring.Here's what is on at the Theatre Royal this spring.
What's on: The best shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this spring

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Here are some of the wonderful plays, musicals and performances taking place at the Theatre Royal this spring.

From popular comedians to tribute acts, thrilling plays to musicals fit for the whole family – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal over the next few months.

Tickets for all shows are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/whats-on

1. With You Every Step - April 14

The Yorkshire Elite Associates dancers will be performing with very special guests from the world of West End Theatre and TV in a fundraising cabaret to honour and in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. Photo: Yorkshire Elite Associates

2. Shark in the Park - April 17

Timothy Pope is looking through his telescope – but wait, is that a Shark, in the Park?! From the creative team behind ‘The Hairy Maclary show’ and 'You Choose'- see all 3 of nick Sharratt's 'Shark in the Park' books live on stage! Featuring all three of the ‘Shark in the Park’ Series – Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark on a Windy Day- this fin-tastic, family musical follows Timothy Pope on three exciting adventures. Photo: Nonsense Room

3. The Ripper Files - April 23

Charles William Lestrange was a newly promoted Detective Inspector in the Metropolitan Police, just transferred to H Division in Whitechapel, when the Autumn of Terror, as it came to be known, reached its grizzly height. Now, thirteen years later, and ably assisted by a former Detective Constable and Miss Elsie Fordham, Lestrange rehearses again for your delectation and delight the ghoulish events in Victorian Whitechapel which have been a source of universal fascination since the 1880’s. Photo: Rumpus Theatre Company

4. Walk Like A Man - April 25

Walk Like A Man is the ultimate celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, recreating the iconic powerful falsetto with perfection. Produced by its very own West End star, Mark Halliday, Walk Like A Man has amazed audiences across the globe from Cardiff to Columbia, from London to Lithuania, with their incredible vocals, slick moves, infectious charm and timeless hits. Photo: Prestige Productions

