What's on: The best shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this spring

From popular comedians to tribute acts, thrilling plays to musicals fit for the whole family – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal over the next few months.
1. With You Every Step - April 14
The Yorkshire Elite Associates dancers will be performing with very special guests from the world of West End Theatre and TV in a fundraising cabaret to honour and in aid of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. Photo: Yorkshire Elite Associates
2. Shark in the Park - April 17
Timothy Pope is looking through his telescope – but wait, is that a Shark, in the Park?! From the creative team behind ‘The Hairy Maclary show’ and 'You Choose'- see all 3 of nick Sharratt's 'Shark in the Park' books live on stage! Featuring all three of the ‘Shark in the Park’ Series – Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark on a Windy Day- this fin-tastic, family musical follows Timothy Pope on three exciting adventures. Photo: Nonsense Room
3. The Ripper Files - April 23
Charles William Lestrange was a newly promoted Detective Inspector in the Metropolitan Police, just transferred to H Division in Whitechapel, when the Autumn of Terror, as it came to be known, reached its grizzly height. Now, thirteen years later, and ably assisted by a former Detective Constable and Miss Elsie Fordham, Lestrange rehearses again for your delectation and delight the ghoulish events in Victorian Whitechapel which have been a source of universal fascination since the 1880’s. Photo: Rumpus Theatre Company
4. Walk Like A Man - April 25
Walk Like A Man is the ultimate celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, recreating the iconic powerful falsetto with perfection. Produced by its very own West End star, Mark Halliday, Walk Like A Man has amazed audiences across the globe from Cardiff to Columbia, from London to Lithuania, with their incredible vocals, slick moves, infectious charm and timeless hits. Photo: Prestige Productions
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.