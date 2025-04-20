What's on: The best shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this spring

2 . Shark in the Park - April 17

Timothy Pope is looking through his telescope – but wait, is that a Shark, in the Park?! From the creative team behind ‘The Hairy Maclary show’ and 'You Choose'- see all 3 of nick Sharratt's 'Shark in the Park' books live on stage! Featuring all three of the ‘Shark in the Park’ Series – Shark in the Park, Shark in the Dark and Shark on a Windy Day- this fin-tastic, family musical follows Timothy Pope on three exciting adventures. Photo: Nonsense Room