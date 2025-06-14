We’ve included some of the highlights, such as festivals, sunset yoga to celebrate the summer solstice, an onstage dining experience, theatre, family days out, and more.
Click through the list to see which events could help you make the most of this June and July in and around Wakefield.
1. What's on in and around Wakefield in June and July
Events in Wakefield and the surrounding areas this June and July. Photo: Experience Wakefield
2. Proms at the Castle
The West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will perform, followed by a firework display. Pontefract Castle, from 5.30pm on June 28. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo: Experience Wakefield
3. ABBA at the Castle
An ABBA tribute band, ‘The Super-Duper Troopers’, will perform all the hits, and fancy dress is encouraged. Pontefract Castle, 4pm, June 29. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo: Experience Wakefield
4. Eric and Ernie's 21st Birthday
A day of family fun for Eric and Ernie - the National Coal Mining Museum's ponies. Activities will include face painting, crafts, party food, farrier demonstrations and pass the parcel. National Coal Mining Museum, from 10am, June 14. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo: Experience Wakefield
