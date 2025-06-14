We’ve included some of the highlights, such as festivals, sunset yoga to celebrate the summer solstice, an onstage dining experience, theatre, family days out, and more.

More information, including how to book, can be found on the Experience Wakefield website at: https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/whats-on/

Click through the list to see which events could help you make the most of this June and July in and around Wakefield.

What's on in and around Wakefield in June and July Events in Wakefield and the surrounding areas this June and July.

Proms at the Castle The West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will perform, followed by a firework display. Pontefract Castle, from 5.30pm on June 28.

ABBA at the Castle An ABBA tribute band, 'The Super-Duper Troopers', will perform all the hits, and fancy dress is encouraged. Pontefract Castle, 4pm, June 29.

Eric and Ernie's 21st Birthday A day of family fun for Eric and Ernie - the National Coal Mining Museum's ponies. Activities will include face painting, crafts, party food, farrier demonstrations and pass the parcel. National Coal Mining Museum, from 10am, June 14.