By Catherine Gannon
Published 14th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
If you’re looking for things to do in June and July, there are plenty of incredible events taking place in Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

We’ve included some of the highlights, such as festivals, sunset yoga to celebrate the summer solstice, an onstage dining experience, theatre, family days out, and more.

More information, including how to book, can be found on the Experience Wakefield website at: https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/whats-on/

2. Proms at the Castle

The West Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will perform, followed by a firework display. Pontefract Castle, from 5.30pm on June 28. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo: Experience Wakefield

3. ABBA at the Castle

An ABBA tribute band, ‘The Super-Duper Troopers’, will perform all the hits, and fancy dress is encouraged. Pontefract Castle, 4pm, June 29. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo: Experience Wakefield

4. Eric and Ernie's 21st Birthday

A day of family fun for Eric and Ernie - the National Coal Mining Museum's ponies. Activities will include face painting, crafts, party food, farrier demonstrations and pass the parcel. National Coal Mining Museum, from 10am, June 14. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo: Experience Wakefield

