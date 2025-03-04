'This Was Our Year': Exhibition celebrating city's culture, heritage and community to open at Wakefield Exchange

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wakefield Council’s newest events space, Wakefield Exchange (WX,) is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the amazing culture, heritage and community of the Wakefield district showcased through Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

Our Year saw over 350,000 people attend over 1,000 successful events and activities with thousands more welcomed to activities and support from cultural partners including Yorkshire Sculpture Park, The Hepworth Wakefield, Theatre Royal Wakefield, National Coal Mining Museum for England, Nostell Priory National Trust and The Art House.

From moments of wonder, including a visit from The Hatchling, to hundreds of incredible community-led activities, the year saw people of all walks of life getting involved in creativity and culture on their doorsteps and thousands of visitors were welcomed to the district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Our Year 2024 amazed and inspired our communities, engaging people in activities which showcased the depth and breadth of our district’s culture and creativity.

Wakefield Council’s newest events space, Wakefield Exchange (WX,) is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the amazing culture, heritage and community of the Wakefield district showcased through Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.Wakefield Council’s newest events space, Wakefield Exchange (WX,) is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the amazing culture, heritage and community of the Wakefield district showcased through Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.
Wakefield Council’s newest events space, Wakefield Exchange (WX,) is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the amazing culture, heritage and community of the Wakefield district showcased through Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

“It was our time to shine and show visitors and locals alike all the brilliant things that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, music and performance to food and drink.

“This exhibition gives us the opportunity to look back on the last 12 months and celebrate all that was achieved and those who got involved. And to be able to do it in the fantastic new WX events space, is even better. So come along and check it out.”

WX will host the free exhibition from March 14-23 with an opening event on March 13 from 6pm-8pm, which will include live music and drop-in art activities and performances from the Yorkshire Prose, Ben Taylor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Prose has created a new poem reflecting on Our Year which will be revealed on March 13 during the initial screening of the Our Year documentary film.

The event will also showcase the next generation of talent that the district has to offer as nine-year-old Max, from Pontefract , is West Yorkshire’s Young Poet Laureate, a scheme supported by WYCA, and will perform his first ever commissioned poem written to celebrate Our Place.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice