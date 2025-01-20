Trio of new venues join Artwalk Wakefield for January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

15 venues are taking part in the first Artwalk of 2025 on Wednesday January 29.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 25 exhibits will be available to view across venues as diverse as The Pizza Yard and Wakefield Cathedral.

Many venues are open between 5pm and 9pm, although visitors are advised to check website listings for up-to-date information about specific locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society are taking part in the Artwalk. Their base on Garden Street will be open, allowing visitors to see the build of Newland Basin at Stanley Ferry on the Aire & Calder Navigation. It’s a perfect stop for anyone interested in Wakefield’s heritage and history.

Artwork on display at a previous Artwalk

Two other new venues have joined Artwalk Wakefield for the January 2025 event: Jock’s Cavern on the Bullring and WX Wakefield Exchange next to the Bus Station.

Jock’s will be showcasing an intricate textile design by Ranya Abdulateef called Serenity of Geoturk, while the exterior windows of Unlimited’s new home at WX will be displaying an installation called Hope in Wakefield. Drop by between 5pm and 7pm for a sweet treat!

Elsewhere, The Priory on Back Lane will be home to two artists for the evening. Former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Daragh Corcoran will be exhibiting his digital art of contemporary Yorkshire scenes, alongside Jonathan Walton’s quirky portraits and urban nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other venues in the Westgate area include The Art House, opening for a special evening of their Nature: Sensory exhibition as well as showing work from the Studio & Gallery of Sanctuary. CoffeeWrite on Marygate, The Polka Hop on George Street and Westgate Studios will all be opening up, with multiple studio holders unlocking their doors for a sneak peek into their practice.

Venues taking part in January's Artwalk

There’s plenty to see in other parts of town too. Drop into Lightwaves, The Red Shed, Wakefield Cathedral and The Old Vicarage to see what’s going on there, and don’t forget to pop into The Six Chimneys where two artists will be on display alongside Wakefield Camera Club.

At the far end of Kirkgate, The Pizza Yard is showing work by Clae Roberts and Tileyard North’s Photography Studio will be open until 7pm with an exhibition called Music as Therapy.

All venues and artists take part in bi-monthly Artwalk events voluntarily to showcase the range of creativity going on in Wakefield and beyond. New locations are always welcome, and artists can be supported to find appropriate venues for their work.

Visit www.artwalkwakefield.org to find out more about Wakefield’s Artwalk and to see exactly what’s on and where in January.