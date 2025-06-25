Turn up the volume on summer! Spaces available at Fanfare Music’s summer camp in Ossett

Running from 8.15am to 5.45pm, Monday to Friday, the camp is designed with working families in mind - offering a full day of music-making, creativity and learning in a safe and inspiring environment. Children are welcome to arrive later or leave earlier to suit family schedules.

The sessions are ideal for children interested in music, performing or music technology and no previous experience is necessary - just enthusiasm and a willingness to try something new.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Week 1 (21–25 July): Producing a Cover Song

Explore how to reimagine a well-known song and make it your own. Students will work on vocal arrangements, instrumentation and creative interpretation - and by the end of the week, they’ll have produced a finished track to share with friends and family.

Week 2 (28 July – 1 August): Skool of Rock

Young musicians will form their own bands and write, rehearse and perform their own original rock songs. Whether it’s guitar, bass, drums, vocals or keys, they’ll develop performance skills, songcraft and stage presence - while learning the value of teamwork and creative collaboration.

Week 6 (25–29 August): Putting on a Show

For those curious about both the stage and behind-the-scenes magic, this week offers a chance to run a show from start to finish. From sound tech and mic setup to live performance, students can try it all - learning technical and organisational skills in a fun and supportive setting.

Each day includes healthy snacks (children just need to bring a packed lunch), and sessions are led by DBS-checked, experienced music teachers and professional musicians at Fanfare Music’s modern, well-equipped studios in the heart of Ossett.

As founder Jenna Fan explains:

“We’ve seen children come in shy and unsure, and leave full of confidence, having made new friends and learned skills that will stick with them for life - whether they intend to go into music or not. These summer camps are about creativity, confidence and connection.”

Children will also learn how to use industry-standard music software and equipment, gaining valuable experience in both musical and technical disciplines. The camps build soft skills like communication, listening, leadership and group problem-solving - all through the joyful process of making music together.

Places are £208 per child, per week, and are expected to fill quickly. To find out more or book a space, visit https://www.fanfaremusic.com or email [email protected].

