Uncover Pontefract’s hidden heritage as Open Days festival starts

Pontefract Civic Society is poised to launch this year’s Heritage Open Days festival, on Friday (6 September) running through to Sunday 15th September in various places and spaces across the town and beyond.

According to the soicety last year's festival was its biggest with 60 things to do, and for 2024 it has just topped that with 62 in-person events and online activities from building tours, to walks, talks, musical performances, and some great online content.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chair, said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring you 23 new events and activities, all of which will give you a few surprises. There will be people and places that you just weren’t aware of, many of which are linked to this year’s festival theme of ‘Routes – Networks – Connections’.

"None of this fantastic and varied programme could be achieved without local volunteer tour guides and hosts, and we’ve forged some great new partnerships whilst retaining those from previous years."

Pontefract Masonic Hall will feature as a venue at the festival

Friday starts with an afternoon talk on Pontefract’s short lived Tramway, and an evening visit to Pontefract Masonic Hall. On Saturday, five churches are accessible, there’s two activities in Friarwood Valley Gardens, a town centre walk, activities at Pontefract Castle, and an afternoon concert at the town hall with five local choirs, organised by Featherstone Male Voice Choir.

There’s something on everyday this coming week, from Monday through to Sunday 15th September, plus online slideshows, quizzes and factsheets to view from wherever you are.

On Monday night, we're hosting a talk by two speakers from the University of Leeds on the West Riding women who were at the forefront of electirical engineering.

We’ve printed free 800 booklets which can be picked up in key locations and some retail stores across the town, and don’t forget that the whole of the Heritage Open Days festival is free!

Electric Dreams 2024 - Electrifying Change 100 years of EAW

You will find lots of information with individual posts and tweets for each event on Facebook & Twitter @pontefractcivic. You can also search online at Experience Wakefield, and Heritage Open Days events across Wakefield District.

Paul added: “Our social media and bookings have been live for a few weeks, bookings are coming in though there’s drop in events too, so please don’t delay in making your choices so you get the best experiences. We can also confirm that the Ackworth School tour is fully booked, and Pontefract Racecourse Tour & Talk is close to being fully booked”.

For local information email [email protected] or call 01977 708658.