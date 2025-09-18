Unleashing your dog’s inner detective: An introduction to mantrailing in Wakefield

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to harness your dog’s natural ability to follow scent? Mantrailing is an exciting new activity that allows dogs and their owners to work as a team, turning walks into thrilling adventures.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Mantrailing?

Mantrailing is the practice of training dogs to find people by following their unique scent trail. Unlike traditional tracking, which often follows footsteps, mantrailing teaches dogs to follow an individual’s personal scent — much like how search-and-rescue dogs operate.

In a typical session, a “runner” hides, and the dog uses its nose to track them down, often with great enthusiasm and tail-wagging excitement.

One of the mantrailing teams in action at one of our exciting venues around Wakefield

What Dogs Can Do It?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beauty of mantrailing is that it’s suitable for all dogs. From tiny terriers to giant Great Danes, from young puppies to senior companions, every dog can enjoy the challenge. It is especially beneficial for:

High-energy breeds that need an outlet for their working instincts.

Nervous or reactive dogs, as they can work individually in a safe, controlled environment.

Rescue dogs, who may find a new sense of purpose and confidence through the activity.

Because every dog has a nose, every dog can mantrail — no previous training or special skills required.

One of our mantrailers getting ready to go!

Benefits for Dogs and Owners

For dogs, mantrailing provides mental stimulation and physical exercise, leaving them calm and satisfied. It builds confidence, improves focus, and strengthens the bond between dog and owner. For owners, it’s an accessible sport that requires no special fitness level or equipment, just a willingness to learn and have fun. It’s also hugely rewarding to see your dog succeed at something so natural to them.

Mantrailing with Barkleys Dog Training Academy

Here in Wakefield, mantrailing sessions are run by Barkleys Dog Training Academy, a leading name in force-free training. Mantrailing with us takes place at various exciting locations across Wakefield and the surrounding area, ensuring both dogs and owners enjoy fresh challenges every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions are led by Georgina Mathery, a fully qualified and accredited Mantrailing Global Instructor who specialises in working with dogs of all types and temperaments. Georgina’s expert, positive approach means every dog is set up to succeed, while owners gain the confidence to support their dogs in this rewarding activity.

Why Try It?

Mantrailing is more than a hobby — it’s a way to deepen your relationship with your dog while giving them the chance to do what they do best: use their incredible sense of smell. Whether you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a way to tire out your energetic pet, or simply want to explore the world of dog sports, mantrailing is a fantastic choice.

To find out more or to book your first session, contact Barkleys Dog Training Academy – Force-Free Dog Training in Wakefield.