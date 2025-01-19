Unlock the hidden value of your antiques at Hansons Auctioneers' Pontefract valuation day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you ever wondered how much your family heirlooms, antiques, or forgotten treasures could be worth?

Now is the perfect opportunity to find out! Hansons Auctioneers, a leading UK-based auction house renowned for its expertise in fine art, antiques, jewellery and collectibles, is excited to announce a Valuation Day in Pontefract. The event will be hosted by Charles Hanson, the charismatic TV antiques expert and is designed to give you a free, professional valuation of your prized possessions.

This informal, friendly event provides an excellent opportunity for the public to meet an expert in the industry and get an insight into the potential value of their items.

Whether you have gold, silver, jewellery, watches, or antiques that have been passed down through generations, the expert team will be on hand to assess their worth with no obligation.

Charles Hanson Valuing Jewellery at a valuation day

Even broken gold is soaring at auction, with scrap gold prices hitting new highs in recent years. So, if you’ve got a broken gold chain, mismatched earrings, or a forgotten bracelet tucked away at the back of a drawer, it might be worth more than you think! With gold prices continuing to rise, even damaged or incomplete jewellery can fetch a significant sum when sold at auction. Whether it's a chain that's snapped or a ring that's lost its stone, don’t overlook these pieces—bring them along to Hansons’ Valuation Day and find out just how much they could be worth. You might be sitting on a hidden treasure!

Event Details:

Dates: 23rd January, 27th February, 20th March, 24th April, 22nd May.

Time: 10am – 12pm

Charles Hanson at a valuation day

Location: Kings Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, WF8 4HA

The event is open to all and you do not need an appointment to attend – simply bring along your antiques, jewellery, watches, or any other items you’d like valued. There is no charge for the service, making it a fantastic opportunity to get expert advice and discover whether your items have hidden value.

What Can You Bring?

Gold: Coins, broken gold jewellery, jewellery or any precious metal items.Silver: Antiques, flatware, or even silverware pieces.Jewellery & Watches: Fine jewellery, vintage watches and family heirlooms.Antiques: Furniture, ceramics, artwork, or any valuable antiques.Charles Hanson, will be available to offer advice and share his expert knowledge, whether you’re simply curious or looking to sell your items.

Charles Hanson

Free Home Visits

For those who may not be able to attend the event in person, Hansons Auctioneers is offering FREE home visits. The experienced valuation team will come to you, making it easy and convenient to discover the value of your items from the comfort of your own home. To book a home visit, simply contact the Hansons team in advance.

Why Attend?

No charge for valuations.

No appointment necessary – simply pop in between 10am and 12pm.

Expert insights from Charles Hanson

A friendly, informal atmosphere, perfect for discovering the value of your treasured possessions.This event is a great way to explore the worth of your antiques, whether you’re considering selling them, insuring them, or just satisfying your curiosity. With Hansons Auctioneers’ wealth of expertise and proven success in the world of auctions, you can trust that your items will be in safe hands.

Charles Hanson valuing Fine Art

About Charles Hanson:

Charles Hanson is a well-known antiques expert, frequently appearing on TV shows such as Cash in the Attic, Antiques Road Trip, and Flog It!. As the owner and founder of Hansons Auctioneers, Charles is dedicated to helping individuals across the UK discover the true value of their antiques and collectibles. His charismatic personality and vast knowledge of the industry make him a trusted figure in the world of antiques.

About Hansons Auctioneers:

Founded in 2005, Hansons Auctioneers has grown to become one of the UK’s leading auction houses. With a particular focus on fine art, antiques, jewellery, and rare collectibles, Hansons offers a comprehensive range of services for both buyers and sellers. Hansons Auctioneers is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, whether through auction sales, valuations, or private consultations.

For Further Information or to Book a Home Visit, Please Contact:📧 [email protected]💻 www.hansonsauctioneers.co.uk