WACCL returns to raise funds for children in Wakefield

Wakefield Children’s Charity, the organisation responsible for Wakefield’s Annual Charity Christmas Lunch (WACCL), delivered in partnership with Prosper Wakefield District, has announced the venue for its 2025 event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning to Wakefield Trinity, the celebrations, which each year raise funds for children’s charities throughout the district, will take place on Thursday 11 December from 11.30am – 4pm.

Those attending can expect a drinks reception on arrival, followed by three-course lunch, entertainment, auction and raffle, along with short presentations from some of the beneficiaries that receive the funds that are so kindly donated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of WACCL, Pat Langham, comments: “We’ve been working behind the scenes all year on this event and can’t wait to open the doors. It’s going to be a fun-filled afternoon, with a serious purpose.

Wakefield Trinity set up for an event

“Once again, we will be taking a few hours out of our busy calendars to bring the business community together to meet up, have a drink, enjoy some delicious food and be entertained.

“Given the success of last year, where we raised £54,000, we have no doubt that this will be a fabulous event that is not to be missed.

“Each year we raise funds for charities that support children throughout the Wakefield district. This year, more than ever, we need to make sure that we hit our targets and deliver the assistance that these charities and not-for-profits rely on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised from the event, which is organised and delivered by a committee of volunteers, will be redirected to support charities and not-for-profits that deliver positive experiences for young people in the Wakefield district.

Tickets to the event are £75 per person or £700 for a table of ten. Those interested are asked to simply email [email protected] to reserve seats.

For further information about Wakefield Children’s Charity, please visit: Wakefield Childrens Charity