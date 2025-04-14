Wakefield author letting in the Northern Light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield author, John Irving Clarke is celebrating as his latest book appears in print. How the Northern Light Gets In is a collection of stories based in Northern landscapes over a range of historical settings from Bonnie Prince Charlie's 1745 Rebellion up to the present day.

Each of the stories has a background of war or impending war and at the centre of each story is a character looking to establish their identity. Beset by abuse and facing the threat or scars of conflict, is it possible that consolation and redemption may lie in the northern settings? "That's a question I'll leave to the readers to answer," says John, "or I might drop some hints at the launch."

The book launch takes place at 2pm on Saturday, April 26 at the Barnabas Rooms, St Paul's Church, Walton. Otherwise books, Grosvenor House, £8.99, are available from Books on the Lane, Walton or from the usual outlets.