Wakefield-based Pure Energy Music powers National Fitness Day

Pure Energy Music, the UK’s leading provider of music for the fitness industry, based at Tileyard North in Wakefield, is turning up the volume for National Fitness Day 2025.

In partnership with ukactive, the organisers of National Fitness Day, and under this year’s theme ‘Powered by You,’ the company has created two exclusive playlists designed to get the nation moving while supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.”

The partnership comes alongside ukactive’s recent report, Mental Health in Motion, which highlights the vital role physical activity plays in supporting mental health. Nearly three quarters (72%) of adults surveyed with a mental health condition say that being physically active has helped them stay well and be less likely to be off work. Yet, just 16% of those surveyed feel able to meet the recommended activity levels of 150 minutes per week, underscoring the need for accessible and inclusive ways to get active.

National Fitness Day x Pure Energy Music

The two playlists, created by Pure Energy Music, are designed to meet these needs, offering something for everyone, no matter their fitness level, schedule, or experience. ‘Mindful Beats’ provides a calming soundtrack to support wellbeing, mental health, and gentle movement, helping listeners relax, focus, or ease into activity. Each track has been carefully curated using principles of sound, frequency, and vibration to create a restorative, science-backed listening experience.

In contrast, ‘Upbeat Vibes’ delivers a high-energy mix that motivates and energises, perfect for powering workouts, boosting mood, and encouraging regular movement. This playlist has been designed using the right BPM and intensity to maximise motivation and performance. Together, these playlists offer an accessible, barrier-free way to enjoy the benefits of physical activity and support the shared mission of getting more people, more active, more often.

Drawing on the expertise of music producers and fitness specialists, these playlists are designed for everyone, not just members of an exclusive club. By combining music and movement, Pure Energy Music aims to make it easy and enjoyable for people to take part in National Fitness Day in ways that support both body and mind.

Andy Pickles, CEO of Pure Energy Music, commented:"Having spent many years in the music industry, I understand how the right music can transform a fitness experience. We’re really pleased to bring our expertise and knowledge to create these playlists, making them accessible to everyone to inspire, motivate, and enhance their exercise and wellbeing. Together, we want to help more people experience the positive impact of movement on both physical and mental wellbeing."

Pure Energy Music

You can access the playlists and start moving today: Mindful Beats offers a calming soundtrack for gentle movement and relaxation, while Upbeat Vibes delivers a high-energy mix to power workouts and lift motivation. Press play and let the music power your National Fitness Day.