Wakefield Festival for over 50's

This October, join Age UK Wakefield District and Wakefield Council during our month of celebration. We have activities across the district to promoting wellbeing and movement along with a lot of laughs and fun!

Wakefield is set to welcome a brand-new celebration of connection, creativity, and wellbeing with the launch of the Time Well Spent Festival, a vibrant, month-long event designed to bring together residents aged 50+, for fun and entertaining experiences across the district.

Taking place this autumn, the festival, based on the five ways to wellbeing, will feature a programme of workshops, performances, art and crafts, heritage, wellbeing activities, fitness and much more, all designed to encourage people to spend time in ways that nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

The festival is part of Age UK Wakefield District, Wakefield Council and many other local partners’ commitment to supporting older people to live well, stay active, and feel connected to their communities. It is delivered in partnership with local organisations, venues, and volunteers who share a passion for making Wakefield a place where everyone can thrive.

Look out for the free Time Well Spent booklet to discover what's on near you!

"Time Well Spent is about recognising the incredible contributions of older people in our district and creating spaces where they feel valued, inspired, and connected. It’s a celebration of ageing well and living fully."

Events are taking place across the Wakefield District, with many accessible by public transport and designed to be inclusive for people with mobility or sensory needs.

To explore the full programme and book your place, visit:

www.ageuk.org.uk/wakefielddistrict/about-us/news/articles/2025/festival/

The festival is part of a wider initiative to promote mental health, social connection, and cultural engagement across the Wakefield District. It aligns with the district’s ongoing commitment to improving quality of life through inclusive, accessible events.