Wakefield gears up for Spooky Fun with City Centre Pumpkin Trail!

Wakefield city centre is getting into the Halloween spirit with a brand-new Pumpkin Carving Trail, brought to you by Wakefield BID. This event invites residents and visitors to explore the city and enjoy creative pumpkin displays designed by local businesses. With everything from spooky to whimsical, there’s a pumpkin for everyone to enjoy!

Starting on 26th October and running through to 3rd November, the Pumpkin Carving Trail will feature displays in various shops and venues across the city centre. Participants can follow the trail to view all the festive creations, then choose their favourite and cast a vote online for the winning pumpkin.

Each participating business will have a voting card featuring a QR code, making it easy to cast your vote. Simply scan the QR code at any display location to access the voting page and choose your favourite design! The winning business will receive two tickets to the Wakefield BID Awards, a special certificate, and a bottle of bubbly to celebrate their victory.

Pumpkin Carving Display Competition

Participating Businesses Include:

Althams

Boots Opticians

CAPA

F Hinds

Feathers and Tails

Ison Harrison

Linley & Simpson

Oliver Dean

Red Rock Partnership Ltd

Reel Cinema

Sharps

Specsavers - Westgate

Specsavers - Marsh Way

Spicy Biker

Switalskis

Thornton Jones

Trespass

Wakefield BID

Waterstones

With Halloween excitement in the air, the Pumpkin Carving Trail is the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy Wakefield city centre, supporting local businesses and voting for their favourite designs.

How to Vote: After exploring the trail, scan the QR code available at each business to access the online voting page. Voting is open until 3rd November, so don’t miss out on helping to crown this year’s top pumpkin!