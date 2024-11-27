Wakefield LGBT+ charity hosts World AIDS Day fundraising events

LonGBoaT Wakefield CIO, an LGBT+ charity based at Kirkgate, is hosting a series of events to mark World AIDS Day 2024. In partnership with BHA Wakefield and with support from Unite the Union Mid Yorkshire Health Branch, the events aim to raise awareness of HIV, reduce stigma, and bring the community together in solidarity to celebrate the fight against HIV & AIDS.

The programme will take place at The New Union, Wakefield, starting on Thursday, 28th November, with a World AIDS Day-themed Trivia Quiz at 8pm. Participants will test their general knowledge alongside knowledge on HIV and related topics while enjoying lively and inclusive music bingo with fun prizes up for grabs.

The celebrations continue on Saturday, 30th November, with the Wear It Red Night at 8pm. Guests are encouraged to wear as much red as possible to show their support for people living with HIV. Entertainment will include performances by Trix, a rock and pop singer, alongside captivating drag acts by Ariel 51 and Poptart.

The weekend concludes on World AIDS Day, Sunday 1st December, with a poignant World AIDS Day Vigil at 5 PM. Led by celebrant Marie Barr, this reflective event offers a space to honour those who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses and reaffirm the fight against HIV stigma. A Performance the dazzling Imogen Hay will round off the evenings celebrations.

Events Programme

Organisers have highlighted the importance of World AIDS Day in 2024. Despite advancements in HIV treatment, including U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable), stigma and misinformation continue to impact marginalised communities. These events aim to educate, unite, and celebrate progress while raising vital funds.

BHA Wakefield, provides crucial sexual health services, HIV prevention initiatives, and community support. Their partnership with LonGBoaT reflects a shared commitment to empowering people and reducing health inequalities.

David Swyer, the Chair of LonGBoaT Wakefield said, “This weekend of events is about raising awareness, honouring the past, and building a future free from stigma. We are incredibly grateful to Unite the Union Mid Yorkshire Health Branch for sponsoring this year’s programme and helping us make a difference. Creating a joint program of events with BHA Wakefield has been a fantastic opportunity.”

Everyone is invited to attend these events and show their support for World AIDS Day. Together, we can celebrate progress, foster understanding, and create a more inclusive future for all.

For more information about the events, visit longboatwakefield.org.