Wakefield Library to host dozens of incredible crime authors for free reading event this month
The second ever Murder in the Rhubarb Triangle event will bring over 20 of the region’s top crime authors to the library, where they will be interviewed and share their favourite books with fans and avid crime readers.
The free event, which is in honour of National Crime Reading Month, will take place on Saturday, June 22, and will also feature former murder detective from The Met, Steve Keogh.
Wakefield author Catherine Yaffe and Wakefield Library will bring readers the very best of cosy crime, psychological thrillers and police procedurals and get everyone to #PickUpAPageTurner whilst celebrating the world’s most popular and best-selling genre and the authors that write them,
Author and event organiser, Catherine Yaffe said: “The event was such a success last year that we can’t wait to bring these brilliant authors to Wakefield library, and with a guest slot from Steve Keogh it’s set to be another brilliant day.”
One of the many authors set to participate is former Wakefield journalist Michael Yates, who wrote the two grilling thrillers: Homer’s ODC and Dying is the Last Thing You Ever Want to Do.
On participating in the Murder in the Rhubarb Triangle event, he said: “This event is a great chance to meet the people who really matter – the people we depend on, the people who read our books.”
To find out more about National Crime Reading Month, visit: https://crimereading.com/
