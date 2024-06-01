Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An exciting range of Yorkshire crime writers are getting involved in the Crime Writers Association’s National Crime Reading Month this June, at a special event at Wakefield Library.

The second ever Murder in the Rhubarb Triangle event will bring over 20 of the region’s top crime authors to the library, where they will be interviewed and share their favourite books with fans and avid crime readers.

The free event, which is in honour of National Crime Reading Month, will take place on Saturday, June 22, and will also feature former murder detective from The Met, Steve Keogh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield author Catherine Yaffe and Wakefield Library will bring readers the very best of cosy crime, psychological thrillers and police procedurals and get everyone to #PickUpAPageTurner whilst celebrating the world’s most popular and best-selling genre and the authors that write them,

Murder in the Rhubarb Triangle will take place at Wakefield Library later this month.

Author and event organiser, Catherine Yaffe said: “The event was such a success last year that we can’t wait to bring these brilliant authors to Wakefield library, and with a guest slot from Steve Keogh it’s set to be another brilliant day.”

One of the many authors set to participate is former Wakefield journalist Michael Yates, who wrote the two grilling thrillers: Homer’s ODC and Dying is the Last Thing You Ever Want to Do.

On participating in the Murder in the Rhubarb Triangle event, he said: “This event is a great chance to meet the people who really matter – the people we depend on, the people who read our books.”