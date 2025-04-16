Wakefield residents set to experience the ultimate springtime indulgence at The Castle

By Kirstie Bowman
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
A Wakefield pub has unveiled a new menu, helping locals celebrate spring in style and enjoy an exquisite dining experience.

From leisurely lunches with friends, to lavish dinners marking special milestones, The Castle, on Barnsley Road, offers an inviting space for every occasion – whether it’s a celebratory champagne toast on Friday night, a relaxed afternoon barista-made coffee, or a well-earned mid-week treat as you soak up the sun in the pub’s beautiful beer garden.

The Castle is your ultimate destination for a true country pub experience in West Yorkshire. Whether you’re unwinding after a visit to the historic Sandal Castle, recharging after a round at Wakefield Golf Course, or enjoying a game at Sandal Bowling Club - where members enjoy 20% off their drinks – The Castle is the perfect place to relax and refuel.

With a spacious rear garden and charming front patio, there’s plenty of room for al fresco dining. It’s also an ideal stop-off after exploring nearby beauty spots like Newmillerdam and Pugneys Country Park.

The vibrant new menu offers a range of crisp, nourishing salads, tantalising vegan delights and sumptuous sharing boards, alongside elevated pub classics such as freshly battered line-caught cod & chips and a tender 30 day-aged 10oz rib-eye steak. The new Signature Sunday Sharing Roast – a decadent sharing experience for two – showcases the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat.

A revamped drinks menu also features new additions to the charming pub’s already extensive champagne and wine list, as well as sweet and zesty cocktails perfect for summer evenings and a whole range of ‘mocktails’.

Grant Tickell, General Manager at The Castle said: “The Castle is a true hidden gem here in Wakefield – and it’s easy to see why! With our warm, welcoming atmosphere, delicious food and drink, and a stunning landscaped pub garden that’s perfect for al fresco dining, we offer the full package.

“On behalf of the whole team here at The Castle, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to both familiar faces and new guests and we look forward to making your next occasion, no matter how big or small, a truly premium experience!”

To explore the full menu and join The Castle’s mailing list to keep up to date with upcoming events and receive exclusive rewards, including a complimentary starter or dessert just for signing up, visit (thecastlewakefield.co.uk/signup)

