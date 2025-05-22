Wakefield set to roar into action with Jurassic Wakey

Wakefield is gearing up for a week packed full of dino-mite family fun with "Jurassic Wakey," taking place from Saturday 24th May to Sunday 1st June.

Brought to you by Wakefield BID, Ey Up Wakefield and along with local partners, offers a thrilling range of free and bookable prehistoric adventures across Wakefield City Centre.

Daily Highlights:

Saturday 24th May

Jurassic Wakey

Film Screening: Ice Age – Wakefield Exchange (WX), 2pm

Face Painting – WX, 10am–4pm

Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm

Sunday 25th May

Film Screening: The Land Before Time – WX, 2pm

Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm

Monday 26th May

Film Screening: The Flintstones – WX, 2pm

Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm

Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm

Tuesday 27th May

Film Screening: The Good Dinosaur – WX, 2pm

Dinosaur Storytime (Under 5s) – Wakefield Library, 10am

Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm

Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm – Theatre Royal (Bookable), 2pm

Dino Games by Wakefield College – WX (Also on 28th & 29th)

Wednesday 28th May

Film Screening: Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown – WX, 2pm

Stretch it like T-Rex: Pilates in the Jungle – WX (Bookable), 9–10am

Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm

Dino Games by Wakefield College – WX

Thursday 29th May

Film Screening: Early Man – WX, 2pm

Dinosaur Badge Making for Families – Wakefield Library, 1.30–2.30pm

Kids Fancy Dress Dino – WX, 4–6pm

Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm

Dino Games by Wakefield College – WX

Friday 30th May

Film Screening: Dinosaur – WX, 2pm

Toddler Disco: Raptor Rave – WX, 9.30–11.30am

Dinosaur Storytime (Under 5s) – Wakefield Library, 10am

Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm

Prehistoric Mayhem – The Ridings (Also 31st May)

Meet the T. Rex: Aroara

Unlimited Dinosaur Crafting (gems, fossil rubbing, cave painting)

Baby Dinosaur Experience: Rapid the Raptor

Jurassic Props for Photos

Face Painting: 10am–4pm

Dino Walk – Trinity Walk (Also 31st May)

Meet Walkersaurus-rex and babies with TACT handlers

Face Painting

Saturday 31st May

Film Screening: Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs – WX, 2pm

Film Screening: Godzilla – WX, 7.30–9.30pm

Face Painting – WX, 10am–4pm

Dinosaur Craft for Families – Wakefield Library, 10–11.30am

Prehistoric Mayhem – The Ridings (Continued)

Dino Walk – Trinity Walk (Continued)

Handmade Creators Market – The Ridings (Saturday only)

Sunday 1st June

Film Screening: The Croods – WX, 2pm

Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm

Charity Dinosaur Walk – Pugneys, 12–3pm

Dress up and walk 2.5km, 5km, 7.5km, or 10km

Goodie bags and face painting for children

Raising money for Second Chance Wakefield

Activities Running All Week:

Dino Dig Sandpit – Trinity Walk

Dinosaur Colouring Activity – WX

Early Years Sensory Den and Jungle Jeep Adventure – WX

Dino Photo Opportunities – WX

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: "Jurassic Wakey is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy incredible dinosaur-themed activities, workshops, and entertainment right here in Wakefield. We're excited to offer such a diverse range of free events alongside our wonderful city partners, making this school holiday truly memorable."

All activities are free unless stated otherwise. For the complete programme and to book activities, visit eyupwakefield.com.