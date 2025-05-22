Wakefield set to roar into action with Jurassic Wakey
Brought to you by Wakefield BID, Ey Up Wakefield and along with local partners, offers a thrilling range of free and bookable prehistoric adventures across Wakefield City Centre.
Daily Highlights:
Saturday 24th May
- Film Screening: Ice Age – Wakefield Exchange (WX), 2pm
- Face Painting – WX, 10am–4pm
- Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm
Sunday 25th May
- Film Screening: The Land Before Time – WX, 2pm
- Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm
Monday 26th May
- Film Screening: The Flintstones – WX, 2pm
- Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm
- Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm
Tuesday 27th May
- Film Screening: The Good Dinosaur – WX, 2pm
- Dinosaur Storytime (Under 5s) – Wakefield Library, 10am
- Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm
- Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm – Theatre Royal (Bookable), 2pm
- Dino Games by Wakefield College – WX (Also on 28th & 29th)
Wednesday 28th May
- Film Screening: Ice Age 2 – The Meltdown – WX, 2pm
- Stretch it like T-Rex: Pilates in the Jungle – WX (Bookable), 9–10am
- Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm
- Dino Games by Wakefield College – WX
Thursday 29th May
- Film Screening: Early Man – WX, 2pm
- Dinosaur Badge Making for Families – Wakefield Library, 1.30–2.30pm
- Kids Fancy Dress Dino – WX, 4–6pm
- Mini Golf – WX, 10am–4pm
- Dino Games by Wakefield College – WX
Friday 30th May
- Film Screening: Dinosaur – WX, 2pm
- Toddler Disco: Raptor Rave – WX, 9.30–11.30am
- Dinosaur Storytime (Under 5s) – Wakefield Library, 10am
- Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm
- Prehistoric Mayhem – The Ridings (Also 31st May)
- Meet the T. Rex: Aroara
- Unlimited Dinosaur Crafting (gems, fossil rubbing, cave painting)
- Baby Dinosaur Experience: Rapid the Raptor
- Jurassic Props for Photos
- Face Painting: 10am–4pm
- Dino Walk – Trinity Walk (Also 31st May)
- Meet Walkersaurus-rex and babies with TACT handlers
- Face Painting
Saturday 31st May
- Film Screening: Ice Age 3 – Dawn of the Dinosaurs – WX, 2pm
- Film Screening: Godzilla – WX, 7.30–9.30pm
- Face Painting – WX, 10am–4pm
- Dinosaur Craft for Families – Wakefield Library, 10–11.30am
- Prehistoric Mayhem – The Ridings (Continued)
- Dino Walk – Trinity Walk (Continued)
- Handmade Creators Market – The Ridings (Saturday only)
Sunday 1st June
- Film Screening: The Croods – WX, 2pm
- Family Craft Workshops – WX, 10am–4pm
- Charity Dinosaur Walk – Pugneys, 12–3pm
- Dress up and walk 2.5km, 5km, 7.5km, or 10km
- Goodie bags and face painting for children
- Raising money for Second Chance Wakefield
Activities Running All Week:
- Dino Dig Sandpit – Trinity Walk
- Dinosaur Colouring Activity – WX
- Early Years Sensory Den and Jungle Jeep Adventure – WX
- Dino Photo Opportunities – WX
Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: "Jurassic Wakey is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy incredible dinosaur-themed activities, workshops, and entertainment right here in Wakefield. We're excited to offer such a diverse range of free events alongside our wonderful city partners, making this school holiday truly memorable."
All activities are free unless stated otherwise. For the complete programme and to book activities, visit eyupwakefield.com.