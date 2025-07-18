Wakefield to host brand new Merrie City Festival this August Bank Holiday

Wakefield BID is proud to announce the launch of the very first Merrie City Festival, taking place across Wakefield City Centre from 22–25 August 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Wakefield is set to welcome a major new event this summer, as the city centre plays host to the first-ever Merrie City Festival, taking place from 22–25 August 2025.

Organised by Wakefield Business Improvement District (Wakefield BID), the four-day festival will offer a free programme of live music, street theatre, creative workshops, dance, family activities, and a variety of pop-up performances across the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to celebrate Wakefield’s heritage, creativity, and community spirit, while supporting local businesses and attracting footfall to the city.

Merrie City Festival

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “The Merrie City Festival marks a new moment for Wakefield. This event is about bringing people together, showcasing our local talent, and offering something exciting for residents and visitors alike. We want the whole city to get involved – whether that’s attending, performing, trading, volunteering or simply helping to spread the word.”

The festival will also offer opportunities for local traders, venues, community groups and performers to take part. Wakefield BID is inviting applications from those interested in hosting stalls, running workshops, staging performances or delivering fringe events.

In the lead-up to the event, businesses and organisations are encouraged to help promote the festival using a range of pre-prepared materials, including posters, social media graphics, and TV screen adverts, which are now available to download here:

Further details, including the full programme, will be released in early August.

For more information or to get involved, visit: www.wakefieldbid.co.uk/whats-on/merrie-city-festival