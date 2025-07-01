Wakefield’s first-ever Beer & Ale Week launches to celebrate city’s pubs and bars

Wakefield BID has officially launched Beer & Ale Week, a brand-new celebration of the city’s pubs, bars, and brilliant drinks scene, running from Monday 7th to Sunday 13th July.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week-long event invites locals and visitors to explore a curated Beer & Ale Trail made up of 18 pubs and numerous other nightlife venues across Wakefield. A mix of traditional pubs, lively bars and hidden gems make up the trail – and visitors are encouraged to check-in at each spot using unique QR codes to enter a draw for a chance to win a £50 bar tab.

“Beer & Ale Week is all about putting our incredible venues in the spotlight,” said Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID. “It’s a chance to explore what’s already here in Wakefield, discover new places, and show support for local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the trail, the event also features The Big Jolly Beer & Ale Weekend, held at WX from 10–13 July. The four-day event will offer live music, street food, and a celebration atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Beer and Ale Week Wakefield

Beer & Ale Week is delivered by Wakefield BID and supported through Ey Up Wakefield, the city’s new visitor-facing brand, designed to highlight the very best Wakefield has to offer.

For more information, trail maps, venue listings and prize entry details, visit: www.eyupwakefield.com/beerandale