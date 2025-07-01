Wakefield’s first-ever Beer & Ale Week launches to celebrate city’s pubs and bars

Wakefield BID has officially launched Beer & Ale Week, a brand-new celebration of the city’s pubs, bars, and brilliant drinks scene, running from Monday 7th to Sunday 13th July.

The week-long event invites locals and visitors to explore a curated Beer & Ale Trail made up of 18 pubs and numerous other nightlife venues across Wakefield. A mix of traditional pubs, lively bars and hidden gems make up the trail – and visitors are encouraged to check-in at each spot using unique QR codes to enter a draw for a chance to win a £50 bar tab.

“Beer & Ale Week is all about putting our incredible venues in the spotlight,” said Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID. “It’s a chance to explore what’s already here in Wakefield, discover new places, and show support for local businesses.”

In addition to the trail, the event also features The Big Jolly Beer & Ale Weekend, held at WX from 10–13 July. The four-day event will offer live music, street food, and a celebration atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Beer & Ale Week is delivered by Wakefield BID and supported through Ey Up Wakefield, the city’s new visitor-facing brand, designed to highlight the very best Wakefield has to offer.

For more information, trail maps, venue listings and prize entry details, visit: www.eyupwakefield.com/beerandale

