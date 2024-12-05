Wakefield's National Coal Mining Museum to stop underground tours after Christmas

The Wakefield attraction will temporarily stop their popular underground tours whilst essential maintenance work takes place.

The National Coal Mining Museum’s underground tours allow visitors to take a trip into the last deep coal mine in England.

However, the extremely popular activity will be temporarily stopped after Christmas until April – whilst essential replacement work takes place on the winding engine aka the ‘winder’.

which allows visitors to travel 140 meters underground using an original cage.

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum, said: “Our amazing underground tours are taking a short pause while essential replacement work to our winder takes place.”

“It is vital for us to replace our winding engine to be able to preserve and share the important history of coal mining.

"Without it, people would be unable to visit or access the underground at the last deep coalmine in England.

"The replacement work will allow future generations to take this journey for decades to come.”

The underground experience will be paused from January to April whilst the work takes place.

However, during the time, visitors can participate in a new immersive experience named the ‘Time Tunnel’.

This will allow visitors to discover the history of coal mining from as far back at the 1860s to the 1970s, through digital experiences, sound, smell and touch.

There will also be new overground tours led by former miners, new exhibitions, events, talks and tours.

Lynn continued: “When our underground experience opens in April 25, visitors will once again have the unique opportunity to travel deep beneath the earth at the UK’s last accessible coal mine and have a thrilling and authentic experience.”