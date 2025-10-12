The spooky season is well underway, and there are plenty of events going on around the district to get involved in this Halloween.

From pumpkin picking, trails, and carving competitions, to Halloween-themed arts and crafts, discovering dark creatures, and walking tours, there is something for everyone to enjoy this October.

Click through the gallery to discover the scarily good events going on around the district this month.

Halloween heritage walk: Enjoy a Halloween-themed heritage tour of Wakefield with the Murder and Mayhem Round Our Way heritage walk. It will take place on October 30 from 6pm to 8pm, starting at Pemberton House, Westgate. Expect to hear historical and gruesome tales designed "to amuse, delight and shock."

The Farmer Copleys pumpkin festival runs until October 31 and offers pumpkin picking, tractor rides, entertainment, street food, and fancy dress competitions. Tickets can be bought online at: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/events/pumpkin-festival/