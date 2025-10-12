What's on in Wakefield for Halloween: 17 events in Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, Ossett, Normanton, and South Elmsall from pumpkin patches to spooky discos

By Catherine Gannon
Published 12th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Discover some of the spooky Halloween events going on around Wakefield this October.

The spooky season is well underway, and there are plenty of events going on around the district to get involved in this Halloween.

From pumpkin picking, trails, and carving competitions, to Halloween-themed arts and crafts, discovering dark creatures, and walking tours, there is something for everyone to enjoy this October.

Click through the gallery to discover the scarily good events going on around the district this month.

1. Halloween events in Wakefield

Halloween heritage walk: Enjoy a Halloween-themed heritage tour of Wakefield with the Murder and Mayhem Round Our Way heritage walk. It will take place on October 30 from 6pm to 8pm, starting at Pemberton House, Westgate. Expect to hear historical and gruesome tales designed “to amuse, delight and shock.”

2. Halloween events in Wakefield

The Farmer Copleys pumpkin festival runs until October 31 and offers pumpkin picking, tractor rides, entertainment, street food, and fancy dress competitions. Tickets can be bought online at: https://farmercopleys.co.uk/events/pumpkin-festival/

3. Halloween events in Wakefield

The National Coal Mining Museum will be holding a variety of Halloween events throughout the October half term. These will include a screening of Hocus Pocus, scary stories, crafts, a scavenger hunt, and lantern-making workshops. Full details including booking information can be found at: https://www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/oct-half-term/

4. Halloween events in Wakefield

Related topics:WakefieldCastlefordPontefractOssettNormantonSouth Elmsall
