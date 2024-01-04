What's on in Wakefield: Here are 14 free things to do across Wakefield this January

Here are some of the best activities and classes to get involved in this month without having to pay a penny.

If you are trying to beat those January blues, a new activity or a great day out may help.

However, money being tight for many at this time of year, finding something to do at a decent price becomes difficult.

Despite this, there are dozens of things to do across the district that won’t break the bank.

And, with Wakefield Council announcing 2024 as Wakefield’s Year of Culture, or ‘Our Year’, numerous free events are taking place throughout January.

Here are 14 of the best things to do across the district this month, without you having to pay a penny.

1 . National Coal Mining Museum Admission to the National Coal Mining Museum is completely free with a special event taking place across the museum on January 27. There will be a brass band from 12pm with free craft activites also taking place. Photo: Scott Merrylees

2 . Peter's Peregrine Winter Welly Walk On January 13, bring your wellies and winter coat to Pontefract Park and join a storyteller and the team to walk the trail in search of Peter's peregrine. Photo: Javier FernÃ¡ndez SÃ¡nchez

3 . Yorkshire Sculpture Park Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a leading international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture and can be found in Wakefield! The museum mounts a world-class, year-round temporary exhibitions programme including some of the world's leading artists across five indoor galleries and the open air. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park