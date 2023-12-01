Our Year 2024: Wakefield Council announces 24 hours of free activities to kick off Year of Culture celebrations

Wakefield Council is hosting a 24 in 24 celebration, which will see 24 events take place on one jam-packed day in January, to celebrate the new year.

The unique day, which will take place on January 13, 2024, will celebrate Wakefield’s Year of Culture 2024, otherwise known as Our Year – Wakefield District 2024.

Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.

To kick things off, 24 in 24 will be a taste of what’s to come throughout Our Year’s 366-day programme of activity.

The day will feature 24 free events spanning walks, exhibitions, and interactive workshops, with a special headline event taking place at Wakefield Cathedral.

As plans are revealed for 24 in 24, Coun Michelle Collins, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, said: “Ahead of our year-long celebration of creativity, we’re getting the party started with not one but 24 exciting events, with something for everyone to enjoy.

"This is a celebration of everything Our Year is about, encompassing our spirit, heritage, art and people.

“Our ultimate aim for Our Year is for people to be amazed, inspired and create memories which will last for years to come.

"2024 is our time to shine and we encourage everyone to check out the full list of events and come along to join us on January 13 for the start of this exciting journey.”

Working with the National Coal Mining Museum, Ossett Brewery, Neon Workshops, Whitwood Golf Course and the Idea to Adorn in Knottingley, the events include a broad range of activities for all interests and ages.

Events on offer include an art workshop with local artist Holly Greenwood at Pontefract Castle, an introduction to coffee roasting at Castleford Queens Mill and an Open Learning Disability Rugby League session at Featherstone Rovers.

There will also be tours and demonstrations at The Hepworth Wakefield and Grow Wakefield, as well as walks led by Horbury’s Walking Fit.

They will provide a chance for residents to experience something out of the ordinary and try their hand at something new.