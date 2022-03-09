Wakefield Year of Culture 2024: Plan to celebrate everything our district has to offer

The council want to celebrate everything that the district’s towns, villages and city have to offer, ensuring that everyone has the chance to benefit from culture and creativity and showcasing what makes the district special to the world.

This celebratory year will help the Wakefield district to be a happy, prosperous, welcoming, and inclusive place where culture and creativity is everywhere and for everyone. 2024 is going to celebrate and support culture, heritage, creativity, activity and innovation and help everyone to discover something new.

The council has announced a series of special events across the district in April to ensure that residents and partners can be part of creating and informing what a Year of Culture could mean for the entire district.

Wakefield Council, alongside partners across the district, are developing plans for a Year of Culture in 2024.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “I’m delighted that Wakefield Council is launching these opportunities for residents to contribute towards our plans for Year of Culture 2024.

"We are working towards an inclusive and inspiring year of cultural and creative activities and look forward to collaborating with our communities to help develop a year that does Wakefield district proud.”

The events are informal, relaxed and a chance for anyone and everyone, of all ages, who are excited and enthusiastic about helping to contribute to Year of Culture 2024 to do so.

With events across the district taking place in the locations below, the council hopes to see as many people as possible join in to start preparing together for an exciting and authentic Wakefield Year of Culture in 2024.

Monday, April 4: South Elmsall Library, 6pm -8pm

Tuesday, April 5: Wakefield College ,6pm -8pm

Wednesday, April 6: Pontefract Town Hall, 6pm-8pm

Thursday, April 7: Ossett Town Hall, 6pm-8pm

All are welcome to the sessions and people do not need prior knowledge of culture and creativity to attend.

Residents and members from across the district can attend and share what is important to them in terms of cultural activity including heritage, sport, food, community, the great outdoors as well as the arts.

Culture is for everyone and can include the widest range of activities, projects and experiences; these events are a crucial step in building a collaborative programme for a Year of Culture 2024.

The council is seeking the widest voices from the district to help create a truly wonderful celebratory year, so encourage all residents to attend these informal, friendly and interesting sessions. The events are a unique chance to meet others from across the local area and be a part of ensuring each place and community are celebrated within the Year of Culture.

Anyone interested in attending can book their place by visiting: