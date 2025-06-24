What's on: Pictures of incredible new WX art exhibition by Wakefield artist Jason Wilsher-Mills which features psychedelic inflatables, sculptures and interactive digital projections

By Catherine Gannon
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
A new art exhibition featuring colourful, larger-than-life sculptures has opened in Wakefield.

The exhibition, created by Wakefield artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, is open at Wakefield Exchange (WX) and explores disability, northern working-class heritage, popular culture and social history.

Visitors can expect psychedelic inflatables, sculptures and interactive digital projections as part of the exhibition, which is being hosted by Wakefield Council.

Jason, who grew up in Wakefield in the 1970s, has delivered projects around the UK and beyond, and it was recently announced that he was awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Click through the gallery of images to see some of the incredible sculptures in the exhibition.

The exhibition includes brightly coloured psychedelic inflatables.

Jason's work explores disability, northern working-class heritage, popular culture and social history.

The colourful exhibition is now open at Wakefield Exchange (WX).

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills and Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport.

