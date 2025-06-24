The exhibition, created by Wakefield artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, is open at Wakefield Exchange (WX) and explores disability, northern working-class heritage, popular culture and social history.

Visitors can expect psychedelic inflatables, sculptures and interactive digital projections as part of the exhibition, which is being hosted by Wakefield Council.

Jason, who grew up in Wakefield in the 1970s, has delivered projects around the UK and beyond, and it was recently announced that he was awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Click through the gallery of images to see some of the incredible sculptures in the exhibition.

