WheelFest25 & 1940s Ropergate is back and it’s bigger than ever

1940s Ropergate - come dressed to impress

We are really pleased to announce that pre-booked entries have exceeded our target of 80 vehicles, and our two entertainment stages will be packed with quality performances! Since the event’s inception during Queen's Platinum Jubilee, as well as a September display of tractors in Heritage Open Days that year, the event has just got bigger and better each year.

Phil Cook, vice chair and event organiser said, “We have five different zones of 80+ vehicles will be spread across the precinct, including a road closure on Cornmarket with activities, fun fair rides, 1940s Ropergate, plus two pop-up entertainment stages near the Buttercross and The Old Post Office, both sponsored by Crossley Tyres. The main Buttercross stage will be presented by our friends at Rhubarb Radio, and the Ropergate stage hosted by Want 2 Jive; we’ll also have some surprise appearances”.

In just one week WHEELFEST25 & 1940s Ropergate, a free event with something for all ages will give a buzz to Pontefract town centre on Saturday 14 June, from 10am to 4pm, so you won’t want to miss the cars, bikes, nor the stage entertainment, which includes two act from The King’s School, The Crows of Albion, Lady Lindy, The George Formby Society, Alex Mac, Altofts Brass Band, Katie Cooke, Ukembe busking, the return of the much-loved parade of characters and mascots, and much more.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chairman said, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of vehicle owners, local businesses especially our stage and zone sponsors whom we thank, and Wakefield Council, which goes to show that the award-winning Pontefract Civic Society can remain relevant by innovating through community events to reach new audiences”.

The George Formby Society (Castleford)

What's more, BREAKING NEWS WheelFest24 will take place on Saturday 13 Jun, 2026. SAVE THE DATE.

For further information on this incredible event the civic society on social media @PontefractCivic, or email info.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk. New members are always welcome, and you can sign up online, and there’s books and Pontefract merchandise available for those father’s day gifts.