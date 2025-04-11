Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gawthorpe’s World Coal Carrying Championships will return for its 62nd event this Easter Monday.

The annual race, in which men and women carry sacks of coal uphill for three quarters of a mile, will take place on April 21 from outside the Royal Oak pub on Owl Lane, Ossett.

There will be 150 men and 60 women competing for the best time, racing from the pub to the Maypole Green while carrying eight stone (50kg) and three-and-a-half stone (20Kg) of coal, respectively.

To qualify for completion of the race, the sack must be dropped on the Village Green where the traditional Maypole is situated in the centre of the village.

The annual Coal Carrying Championships, recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, will return to Gawthorpe for the 62nd time this East Monday. Photo: Gawthorpe Maypole Committee

Fun runs will also take place for children at 10am, with more than 160 expected to take part.

The adults’ races will be split into two men's veteran races, at 11.30am and 12pm, a women's veteran race at 12.30pm and open race at 1pm, and three men's open races at 1.30pm, 2pm, and 2.30pm.

The event is recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, with the current male world record holder achieving a time of four minutes and six seconds, and the female record holder achieving four minutes and 25 seconds.

Various cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs, including £1,000 for first place for the men and women.

The event, which is organised by the Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, is timed by a racing pigeon clock and dates back to 1963.

More information about the event can be found on the Gawthorpe Maypole website.