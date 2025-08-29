Yorkshire bands set sights on national glory at the Brass Band Championships

The countdown is on for the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, and Yorkshire’s finest ensembles are gearing up to represent the region on one of the biggest stages in banding

Often likened to football’s league system, UK brass banding is split into five sections, from the prestigious Championship Section to Section 4. Around 500 bands started their journey at regional contests earlier this year which have now been whittled down to 94 and Yorkshire will be proudly represented at both major events:

Sections 1–4 Finals – Cheltenham, September 13–14

Old Silkstone Band, Barnsley Metropolitan Band, The Friendly Band from Sowerby Bridge and Knaresborough Silver Band will be vying for divisional titles and promotions.

The Flowers Band from Gloucester - pictured here at the 2024 Championship - are the defending Champions

Championship Section Final – Royal Albert Hall, October 11

Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band from Calderdale and the Hepworth Band will take their place among 18 of the UK’s elite ensembles, performing Edward Gregson’s Symphony in Two Movements in pursuit of the Challenge Trophy and the title of National Champion Band of Great Britain.

To ensure complete fairness at the Championship Section Final, adjudicators will remain unseen inside a closed box, judging the music alone. An award for the Most Outstanding Player will also be presented.

This year’s Championship Final carries extra significance, marking the 80th anniversary of the contest being held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. A special Gala Concert featuring leading performers from the competition’s rich history – including the Grimethorpe Colliery Band who were made famous by the 90’s hit film with Ewan McGregor Brassed Off – will precede the Results Ceremony.

The famous Challenge Trophy awarded to the winners of the Championship Final at the Royal Albert Hall

For the players, supporters, and communities across Yorkshire, the Nationals are about more than competition. They celebrate tradition, musicianship, and the enduring spirit of the region’s banding heritage. Whether in Cheltenham or under London’s lights, Yorkshire’s bands are ready to show why the county remains a powerhouse of British brass music.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Sections 1-4 Finals at Cheltenham, contact the venue on 01242 539538 and for the Championship Section National Final on Saturday October 11, go to https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2025/national-brass-band-championships