Yorkshire Festival of Story returns with stories to inspire a kinder, more sustainable future

Settle, North Yorkshire – The Yorkshire Festival of Story (YFOS) is set to return from November 1st to November 10th, 2024, with an exceptional program of events exploring the theme, ";How can stories promote action towards a kinder, more sustainable, and inclusive future?"

With over 50 events, YFOS 2024 offers a diverse array of experiences, from workshops and talks to performances and family-friendly events including a special schools programme. The festival aims to demonstrate how storytelling can be a force for social good, fostering empathy, sustainability, and inclusivity.

This year’s headliners include: David Almond - After a lifetime of storytelling, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Skellig with noted children’s author, sharing his inspirations and creative process, and how literature can inspire us all, young and old, to understand and imagine a better world.

Zeinab Badawi - Award-winning broadcaster and journalist Zeinab Badawi will present An African History of Africa, sharing her discoveries of the rich and diverse history of Africa. Her talk will explore how historical narratives can shape our understanding of the present and inspire action towards a more inclusive and equitable global society.

Nikesh Shukla - A champion of diverse voices in literature and a proponent for change across the publishing sector, Nikesh Shukla’s career has encompassed adult and children’s literature, screenwriting and graphic novels. He joins us to talk activism, how storytelling has shaped his view of the world - and how diverse voices can change our perspective and spark real change towards a more inclusive future.

Jack Zipes - Renowned folklore scholar Jack Zipes will kick off the festival with Buried Treasures. Zipes will uncover the hidden gems of nineteenth and twentieth-century political fairytales, revealing how these stories have been used to challenge injustice and economic exploitation. This event will offer insights into how imaginative worlds can inspire real-world action towards a more just society, followed by a Q&A session.

Annette Simmons - The influential storyteller and author will lead a discussion on her latest book in Drinking from a Different Well: In Conversation with Annette Simmons. Annette will challenge traditional notions of power and highlight how storytelling can be a tool for moral and societal transformation, promoting kindness and sustainability.

Jennifer Saint - The bestselling author of Ariadne and Elektra will present Hera: Queen of Mount Olympus. In this event, Jennifer will explore her latest work centered on Hera, the often-misunderstood Queen of the Gods, and discuss how her retellings breathe new life into Greek mythology, offering narratives that challenge traditional gender roles and promote inclusivity.

Dominic Kelly - acclaimed for his warm, witty, and powerful storytelling, Kelly brings this tale to life in an immersive performance that is both funny and unsettling. MARA is a masterful blend of whodunnit intrigue, a journey through the dreamscape of Swedish folklore, a tender love story, and a profound exploration of our relationship with sleep and wakefulness.

John Francis - Environmentalist and adventurer John Francis, known as the Planetwalker, will share his inspiring journey of silent protest and environmental activism, demonstrating how individual actions can lead to global awareness and change.

Matt Coyne - The comedic voice behind the popular blog ManVsBaby, Matt Coyne will entertain and enlighten in his new children’s book My Dad and the Toot that Shook the World and his first adult novel Frank & Red, and his unique perspective on parenting, offering humorous yet poignant reflections on all that he’s learned from his children, and the complexity of parenting in a changing world.

YFOS 2024 will also feature a daily exhibition at Settle’s Listening Gallery titled Happy Ever After?, inviting participants to reimagine the classic Cinderella story and explore how different choices can lead to different outcomes, encouraging reflections on personal responsibility and societal change.

To close each day, participants can unwind with Total Relaxation: Hypnotherapy, or Total Relaxation: Yoga Nidra. These sessions are designed to provide a peaceful conclusion to a day of storytelling, promoting mental and physical well-being. Sita Brand, CEO of Settle Stories, expressed her excitement for this year’s festival: “The theme for YFOS 2024 challenges us to think deeply about the role stories play in shaping our world. Through the voices of our incredible lineup, we aim to inspire action towards a kinder, more sustainable, and inclusive future. We invite everyone to join us in this important conversation.”

Yorkshire Festival of Story (Nov 1-10). For ticket information and the full event schedule, please visit yorkshirefestivalofstory.com.