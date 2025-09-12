Yorkshire Ghost Story, Shock Horror, to terrify Leeds

The show opens in Leeds on Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 October, with performances at 7.30pm each night. Fittingly, the production - set in an abandoned crumbling music hall - will be performed at Leeds’ own 19th-century City Varieties, creating an immersive experience for audiences.

First created in 2022, Shock Horror has earned a reputation as ‘Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black,’ captivating audiences across the UK with its blend of live theatre, cinematic visuals, and spine-tingling atmosphere.

Herbert grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.

Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?

Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…

Inspired by classic theatre ghost stories and cinema’s greatest frights, Shock Horror is a chilling journey into a haunted past. Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

The company has designed Shock Horror to bring younger audiences into the theatre. As part of their visit, they will also run workshops with local Leeds schools, giving students a hands-on experience of creating horror on stage and even trying out puppetry.

The cast includes Yorkshire actors; Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; Quality Street UK Tour, Northern Broadsides) as Herbert, who is joined by on-screen actors Chloe Carter (Emmerdale, ITV; Doctors, BBC) as Norma, Joseph Carter as Jack (Hollyoaks, Channel 4; Yizkor, New Vic Theatre; 100 Years On, Everyman Theatre) and Chris Blackwood as Father Karras (Miss Julie, Gulbenkian Arts Centre; The Little Mermaid, Kings Theatre).

Shock Horror is written and directed by Huddersfield-based playwright and filmmaker, Ryan Simons (Eastenders, BBC; Emmerdale, ITV).

Ryan said: “At the heart of Shock Horror lies the touching story of a haunted child, that leaves the audience wondering whether the true horror of the play is nature or nurture. Beneath the scares, it’s a story about isolation, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.”

For more information and tour updates, follow Thunder Road Theatre on social media or visit: www.thunderroadtheatre.org

To book tickets, visit: https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/shock-horror-2025/ or call the box office on 0113 243 0808.

