Yorkshire Scare Grounds: Here's how to get paid to terrify people at Yorkshire's scariest attraction this Halloween

Yorkshire Scare Grounds are looking for actors to take part in the county's largest scare attraction.

The Wakefield-based attraction, on the aptly-named Hell Lane, is now auditioning for actors, who will be paid for their role, and no experience is needed.

The popular Scare Grounds is back for the 2024 season and is continuing to encourage visitors to ‘Face Your Fears’.

Visitors can expect even more terrifying haunted houses, scare mazes, scare zones, and roaming characters.

Yorkshire Scare Grounds are hiring actrs for their upcoming 2024 season.

Sharing to social media, the haunted attraction said: “Have you ever wanted to be a Scare Actor?

“Here’s your chance! We are now accepting submissions for the 2024 Halloween Season!

“No experience is required, and we offer a free training package to successful applicants!

"Now is the time to join our team to have some fun, work hard and get paid to scare!”