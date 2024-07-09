Yorkshire's JCT600 share the best service station stops when travelling to the UK's best festivals

JCT600 have put together the best service stations en-route to the UK's best music festivals... here's where to stop if you're heading to Leeds or Reading this Summer.

Leading motor retail group JCT600 have put together the best service stations en route to the UK’s best music festivals. With summer quickly approaching, and although the British weather isn’t always reliable, UK festival season is about to be in full swing which means drivers are going to be getting ready to travel to their favourite music events. JCT600 has looked at Leeds and Reading festival and the service stations on the way to these destinations. By analysing reviews and proximity to the festivals using Motorway Services Online, JCT600 put together the best service stations from all directions based on reviews and amenities. Leeds festival From the North: Wetherby services on the A1(M) is only 16 minutes away from the festival and has a variety of shops and food options including a shower if you wanted to drive across to get clean! From Leeds City Centre: Leeds Skelton Lake Services on J45 of the M1 has a 4.5 star rating and offer healthy food options, showers, EV charging and even a bird viewing platform! From the South: Moto Ferrybridge on the M62/A1(M) includes expected food staples, showers, EV charging, a Travelodge and a car wash Reading festival From the North: Warwick services (Southbound) on the M40 has a 4-star rating offering a wide range of fast-food options, showers, and accommodation options From London: Reading Services situated on the M4 have a huge range of food options and include healthy options, free parking, EV charging, laundry machines and showers From the South-West: On the M4 sits Membury Services, rated 4 stars, this service station offers Tesla charging, a Days Inn, showers and a wide range of food and shops including fast-food chains, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and a Chopstix noodle bar (it also includes the best rated toilets in Berkshire!) Olivia Wigglesworth, Group Brand Marketing Manager at JCT600 said:“The summer months are known in the UK for their festivals and party atmosphere. Travelling to festivals is often filled with anticipation and service stations are often the last port of call to get last-minute festival supplies, and the opportunity to visit a clean loo. By looking at the service stations on the way to some of the best music festivals in the UK, we can share recommendations for your final stop-off.” Founded in 1946, JCT600 has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s largest family-owned businesses, representing 18 of the world’s leading car brands, and two of its own brands; JCT600 Approved and JCT600 Accident Repair Centre. With over 50 dealerships within Yorkshire and the North East to Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and employing a team of over 2200, JCT600 is dedicated to putting customers first by offering excellent service for those looking to buy or service a new car or van. To learn more about JCT600, please visit the website here: https://www.jct600.co.uk/