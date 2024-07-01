YORKSHIRE’S ‘SOCCERAID’ COMES TO HEMSWORTH
Raising funds for the 'Let's eat project at the Chapeltown Youth Development Centre & the Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm,
The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Shield is an annual fundraising initiative that has been created to honour my dear son, Elliot. Elliot passed away very unexpectedly in November 2019, and our celebrity loaded football event is staged to raise funds for two amazing charities
Whilst we are not a registered charity, everyone associated with The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Shield are volunteers dedicated to keep Elliot’s wonderful name alive and his beautiful memory buoyant.
On Sunday July 21 at Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC, West Yorkshire, Team Bremner will be playing Team Revie. The game is to honour the lives of legends, Billy Bremner, Don Revie and my son, Elliot, because he was a legend too.
From now until match day in 2024, we will continue to raise money, whereby 100% will be evenly donated to our two charities.
https://www.elliotjamesbransby.com/memorial-football-match-2024
As for this year’s event… this too has surpassed all expectations. It’s taken on a style of ‘SoccerAid’, and we’re only in year two.
