YORKSHIRE’S ‘SOCCERAID’ COMES TO HEMSWORTH

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now commonly described as ‘Yorkshire’s SoccerAid’, and for the second year running it’s being played at Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC.

Raising funds for the 'Let's eat project at the Chapeltown Youth Development Centre & the Leeds Children's Charity at Lineham Farm,

The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Shield is an annual fundraising initiative that has been created to honour my dear son, Elliot. Elliot passed away very unexpectedly in November 2019, and our celebrity loaded football event is staged to raise funds for two amazing charities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst we are not a registered charity, everyone associated with The Elliot James Bransby Memorial Shield are volunteers dedicated to keep Elliot’s wonderful name alive and his beautiful memory buoyant.

Team Revie v Team Bremner

On Sunday July 21 at Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC, West Yorkshire, Team Bremner will be playing Team Revie. The game is to honour the lives of legends, Billy Bremner, Don Revie and my son, Elliot, because he was a legend too.

From now until match day in 2024, we will continue to raise money, whereby 100% will be evenly donated to our two charities.

https://www.elliotjamesbransby.com/memorial-football-match-2024