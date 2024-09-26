YSP: Committed to providing access to the arts for all

School trip to Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo: David Lyndsay

​This autumn, YSP’s expansive outdoor space is perfect for family adventures, leisurely walks, and experiencing world class art.

Kathryn Brame, Formal Learning Manager at YSP, writes: Families can join artist-led workshops, encouraging creativity and hands-on learning. Pick up a Sculpture and Nature Hunt trail and explore art within this unique landscape.

We welcome about 40,000 students to the Park each year.

My role involves managing YSP’s formal learning programme, which covers school, college and university visits.

Kathryn Brame, Formal Learning Manager at YSP. Photo: © Jonty Wilde

I also programme teacher CPD (continued professional development) sessions to support educators to teach sculpture in the classroom and run a teachers’ panel.

YSP offers a unique learning environment fostering self-expression and confidence among students.

Outdoor sessions at YSP break down barriers, allowing children to connect with nature and art in ways traditional classrooms cannot.

Teachers often notice increased participation and confidence in students during these visits.

A registered charity, every penny YSP generate goes back into making it a sanctuary for our visitors.

Last winter, we received a vital grant which enabled 173 students from four schools to visit YSP, covering costs including transportation.

At YSP we believe in the importance of collaboration, working closely with local cultural organisations through Wakefield’s SPARK partnership, which aims to integrate creativity into school curriculums and amplify youth voices.

As vice-chair of the governors at West Bretton Junior and Infant School, I maintain a strong connection to the local educational community.

My favourite artwork at YSP is Henry Moore’s Large Two Forms, which can be found in the Bretton Country Park. The two parts of the sculpture sit perfectly together in the landscape and the colours on the surface of the bronze are beautiful and seem to change in different weathers and at different times of the day.

Amidst challenges in arts education, YSP remains committed to providing access to the arts for all, nurturing creativity, and inspiring future generations.

For more information, visit: http://ysp.org.uk/learn