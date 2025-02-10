YSP: Shop, eat delicious food, drink and enjoy art at The Weston

The food is delicious, with a seasonal menu championing outstanding regional produce. Photo © David Lindsay, courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Yorkshire Sculpture Park has always been a place of inspiration. I have fond childhood memories of exploring the grounds, especially running around the towering sculptures.

Matt Wagstaff, manager of The Weston at YSP, writes: Our newest venue, The Weston, is the perfect place to stop for coffee with friends, enjoy art, shop and eat delicious food.

A short distance from the main YSP entrance, The Weston is located just off the M1 at Junction 38, with free parking and an electric car charging point.

The Weston’s striking architecture sets it apart and it has the most stunning views.

Matt Wagstaff, manager of The Weston at YSP.

Our talented retail team works with some brilliant regional designers and producers to provide a special collection of products – from handmade pottery to bespoke YSP food, there is always something to be tempted by.

The restaurant welcomes c.1,500 guests a week, to enjoy an energising breakfast or or tasty lunch, or to attend private celebrations.

The food is delicious, with a seasonal menu championing outstanding regional produce.

Whether it’s lamb from Flockton, cheese from Castleford or milk from Shelley, we ensure every dish celebrates Yorkshire.

It’s hard to pick a favourite, but this season’s spiced lamb koftas are standout.

Sourced from four miles away, they are the perfect blend of Yorkshire and Middle Eastern flavours.

Food, art and wellbeing enthusiasts can attend special events, from menu tastings to mindful yoga.

This summer, keep an eye out for our Yorkshire-themed meal event – it’s sure to be popular.

If you are looking for somewhere special to host your own event, we can arrange private hire for all occasions – get in touch at [email protected]

The public artwork Walk of Art 2 forms the walkway leading to The Weston, and it’s still possible for you to add your names and be part of it.

YSP is a charity and your support enables us to raise vital funds.

The Weston is open Tuesday–Sunday.

The gallery, restaurant and shop are free to enter without purchasing a ticket.

For more information visit: http://www.ysp.org.uk