15 businesses and commercial premises that are up for sale including pubs, shops, a guest house and Wakey Wines

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:42 BST
People across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford could be starting a new venture by buying one of these businesses.

From pubs to shops, all are currently listed as for sale on property website Rightmove.

Although they are on the market, many of these businesses are still open as usual.

You can find out more by visiting www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-property-for-sale

Two former car showrooms on Denby Dale Road with garging and car parking for at least 150 cars for sale for £3,750,000.

Two former car showrooms on Denby Dale Road with garging and car parking for at least 150 cars for sale for £3,750,000.

Ploughland House, 62 George Street, Wakefield. The detached period office buildinghas parking with planning for conversion to 12 apartments. For sale for £695,000.

Ploughland House, 62 George Street, Wakefield. The detached period office buildinghas parking with planning for conversion to 12 apartments. For sale for £695,000.

The New Albion pub on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, is on the market for £450,000.

The New Albion pub on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, is on the market for £450,000.

Number 9a & 11 Wood Street, Wakefield , Wakefield, on the market for £250,000.

Number 9a & 11 Wood Street, Wakefield , Wakefield, on the market for £250,000.

