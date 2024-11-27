200 Degrees coffee shop opening in Castleford with massive giveaways including 200 free drinks and Sage coffee machine up for grabs

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST

Speciality coffee roaster 200 Degrees has announced that the doors of its new Castleford coffee shop will open next weekend.

The brand-new coffee shop, which has created 15 jobs, will be located at Junction 32 Retail Park and will officially open its doors on Saturday, December 7 at 10am, with huge giveaways including free drinks to the first 200 people through its doors.

The first 50 guests will also receive a tote bag containing a plethora of goodies including a bag of 200 Degrees coffee beans and Happi chocolate.

Two lucky winners will also be treated to coffee machine bundles with a Golden Ticket winner taking home a Sage Bambino coffee machine, Baratza Grinder and a Christmas coffee gift box, and the Sliver Ticket runner-up bagging a bundle featuring an Opal One Pod machine and a coffee pod starter kit.

200 Degrees will officially open next weekend.
200 Degrees will officially open next weekend.

Additional prizes hidden in random goody bags.

Ahead of the launch, the brand is offering the people of Castleford an exclusive taste of its coffee before the new store opens.

This Sunday, December 1, they will dish out free cups of their brews and free coffee vouchers.

In collaboration with Boxed Drinks, the team will be set up between 11am and 3pm, providing the perfect pick-me-up for a day of Christmas shopping.

General Manager, Aaron Misty, said: “We’re really excited about the opening of our new store and we can't wait to meet and serve the lovely customers on opening day and beyond.

"I am looking forward to beginning this next chapter of my career with 200 Degrees and the amazing team I have working with me.”

