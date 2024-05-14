30 years in business: Castleford salon celebrates three decades amid hopes of reclaiming title in Salon Business Awards 2024
Staff from Hair ‘N’ Beauty, on Smawthorne Lane, celebrated the landmark birthday on Saturday, May 11 by sharing cake and fizz with clients.
Coun Richard Forster, councillor for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton, also joined in the celebrations.
Zoë Gaitley, Hair ‘N’ Beauty owner, said: “I just want to thank all my clients for all their support over the years – I couldn’t do it without them.”
Zoë added it was ‘a massive achievement’ and that 30 years has felt like ‘two minutes’.
Zoë bought the salon 30 years ago, and six years later bought the neighbouring premises and expanded the salon. Today it offers hair, beauty and cosmetic treatments.
For the last six years, Hair ‘N’ Beauty has successfully qualified as finalists in the Salon Business Awards and won its ‘best local salon’ category in 2022.
During lockdown, Hair ‘N’ Beauty achieved joint winner in its category. The salon is hoping to reclaim its title at the awards ceremony in June. Zoë said the competition is judged by top hair dressers and this year has seen over 2,000 salons enter from all over the UK.
The grand final of the Salon Business Awards 2024 will take place at 100 Wardour Street, in Soho in London.
The finalists will be judged by award-winning stylists and hairdressers from the industry, including Errol Douglas MBE, Mark Leeson, Jaymz Masters, Charlotte Mensah, Jonathan Andrew, Daniel Granger, Lisa Farrall and Jason Hall.
