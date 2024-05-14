Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Castleford salon hoping to reclaim its title in the upcoming Salon Business Awards 2024 has just celebrated three decades in business.

Staff from Hair ‘N’ Beauty, on Smawthorne Lane, celebrated the landmark birthday on Saturday, May 11 by sharing cake and fizz with clients.

Coun Richard Forster, councillor for Castleford Central and Glasshoughton, also joined in the celebrations.

Zoë Gaitley, Hair ‘N’ Beauty owner, said: “I just want to thank all my clients for all their support over the years – I couldn’t do it without them.”

Hair 'N' Beauty salon owner Zoë Gaitley (left) celebrating 30 years in business on Saturday.

Zoë added it was ‘a massive achievement’ and that 30 years has felt like ‘two minutes’.

Zoë bought the salon 30 years ago, and six years later bought the neighbouring premises and expanded the salon. Today it offers hair, beauty and cosmetic treatments.

For the last six years, Hair ‘N’ Beauty has successfully qualified as finalists in the Salon Business Awards and won its ‘best local salon’ category in 2022.

During lockdown, Hair ‘N’ Beauty achieved joint winner in its category. The salon is hoping to reclaim its title at the awards ceremony in June. Zoë said the competition is judged by top hair dressers and this year has seen over 2,000 salons enter from all over the UK.

Coun Richard Forster (left) with salon owner Zoë Gaitley (centre).

The grand final of the Salon Business Awards 2024 will take place at 100 Wardour Street, in Soho in London.