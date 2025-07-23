'A boost the night-time economy': Pavement café opening hours extended to midnight at weekends

Wakefield Council has approved proposals to extend weekend opening hours at pavement cafés across the district.

The local authority said the decision to relax restrictions to allow businesses to stay open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays would boost the night-time economy.

Business owners holding a pavement café licence are currently authorised to operate between 7.30am and 10pm.

The council’s licensing committee voted unanimously in favour of the changes at a meeting on Wednesday (July 23).

The move was supported by the council’s city centre management group, Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) and Daniel Wilton, the council’s cabinet member for communities.

Coun Wilton said: “Supporting our local businesses and high streets to thrive is one of our top priorities.

“So, I’m really pleased that we’ve made the decision to extend outdoor trading hours.

“Some of our smaller hospitality venues in particular benefit from having extra outside space.”

The new opening hours will be temporary until June next year when they could be made permanent.

Councillors were told a consultation, to involve the public, police and environmental health officers, will be carried over the winter.

According to figures in February this year, there were 51 active pavement café licences recorded in the district, including 37 in Wakefield, seven in Pontefract and two in Castleford.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “This is extremely welcome news as an extension to outdoor trading hours is something that our night-time economy and hospitality venues have been asking for.

“It’s just one of the many ways we are continuing to do what we can to support local businesses and help our high streets to prosper.”

Thomas Wales, chief executive of Wakefield BID, said: “This is a really positive step forward for Wakefield.

“Extending outdoor trading hours gives our hospitality businesses the flexibility they’ve been asking for and helps create a more sociable, welcoming city centre in the evenings.

“It’s a small change with a big impact – supporting jobs, boosting business, and helping Wakefield feel alive after dark.

“Wakefield BID pushed for this because it’s what our businesses need, and we’re proud to have worked closely with the council to make it happen.”