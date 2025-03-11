A new chapter for WDH as it rebrands to Vico Homes

WDH will become Vico Homes from 1 April 2025.

The housing association, based in West Yorkshire, has more than 32,000 homes across the Wakefield district and the north of England. It was established in 2005 and is now one of the largest housing associations in the UK.

The rebrand decision was made following an extensive consultation and review process with customers, partners and colleagues to get their views on what WDH’s new aims should be to strengthen the organisation for the future.

Alongside the rebrand, Vico Homes is launching a new business strategy and plans that set its goals for the future. In the next three years, Vico Homes will:

Provide up to 1,500 new homes for the people who need them.

Upgrade over 2,000 new kitchens and bathrooms.

Improve the energy efficiency of its current homes.

Develop and regenerate key areas.

Martyn Shaw, Chief Executive, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our new brand and a new future for the business. We’ve been known as WDH for 20 years, and in 2025 we’re not the same organisation anymore. We have matured and grown and had a positive impact on thousands of people and communities across Yorkshire and the north of England.

“Growing and increasing the number of homes we provide is important as, not only does it help more people to have a safe place to live, it also enables us to invest in our existing homes and communities.

“We’ll continue to put our customers first and we’ll be offering the same great services, delivered by the same dedicated colleagues.

“Building on the foundations of WDH, our rebrand to Vico Homes is a really positive step, aimed at opening more doors to partnerships, helping us to support more people in more places, and bringing more homes and improved services to our customers, wherever they live.”

Vico Homes’ new vision is to build better futures and vibrant communities, which is where the name comes from. As well as providing safe, warm homes, the organisation will continue to provide support that goes beyond the front door, including wellbeing services, budgeting and money advice, and help for people to get back into work or training.

The rebrand is not the result of a merger and doesn’t involve any other organisation.

For more information, please go to www.wdh.co.uk/vicohomes