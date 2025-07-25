A twin triumph: Wakefield car retailer celebrates as popular models win big at prestigious award ceremonies

A car retailer in Wakefield is celebrating a double win after two of its most popular models scooped prestigious awards for their performance, comfort and practicality.

Riverside Volvo Wakefield on Calder Park is celebrating after the XC60 – recently crowned the best-selling Volvo of all time – was named ‘Best Car for Towing’ at this year’s Autotrader Awards.

Judges agreed the mid-sized Volvo SUV offered effortless performance, strong towing capability, excellent comfort levels and a roomy interior, along with easy driving characteristics.

The panel went on to praise the car’s customer feedback, revealing how one owner commented: “The whole ‘being’ of the car makes you feel like being wrapped up in a fluffy duvet, all warm, soft and comfortable.”

Robert Deane. Commercial Director at Volvo Cars UK at the Auto Express New Car Awards

Adding to Riverside Volvo Wakefield’s success, the car retailer’s smallest model, the EX30, was named Small Premium SUV of the year at the Auto Express New Car Awards.

The Auto Express New Car Awards are one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, picking out the best in the business across 27 categories and focusing on the things that matter to consumers – from practicality and efficiency to reliability and the driving experience.

Designed with safety and sustainability in mind, the EX30 is made from recycled materials and has the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, thanks to a new pure-EV platform.

Announcing the award, Auto Express Editor, Paul Barker, said: “Premium in brand but brilliantly priced to open up classy electric cars to a wider audience, the Volvo EX30 is an all-round star, combining sure-footed handling with comfort, space and plenty of performance. It’s a small SUV, but it goes big on quality.”

Richard Westerman at Riverside Volvo Wakefield, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Volvo XC60 and EX30 models receive much-valued seals of approval after rigorous judging processes in their respected categories and awards.

“Like Volvo’s other award-winning models, this string of accolades for the XC60 and EX30 reflects the importance Volvo places on making its cars practical to own and use, as well as desirable, luxurious, safe and sustainable.

“I’d encourage Wakefield drivers to visit Riverside Volvo Wakefield to learn more about the XC60 and EX30, see the model’s capabilities first-hand and to chat to our friendly team of experts.”