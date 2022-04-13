Action promised to take back Castleford from street drinkers

Concerns raised by traders in Castleford have been taken seriously by the council and police.

Some businesses say they are losing trade due to the number of street drinkers intimidating customers.

Phil Dobson of Four Seasons Pet Supplies has had a stall on Castleford market for almost 30 years and said his takings have been down in recent months.

He added: “On a daily basis we have trouble in the town due to excessive drinking.

“A group of men and women sit on the benches outside from early afternoon drinking, swearing and fighting among themselves.

“The majority of the trouble tends to build up about 2.30pm when the police are on a shift change. The drinkers know this so that’s when they start congregating. It’s putting people off from shopping.”

Andrew Robinson of D & R Group on Aire Street said the problems in the town were brought home to him couple of weeks ago during the spell of fine weather.

“There were a lot of people about as I walked through the town, he said.

“I was appalled. It was awful. One man stood outside a pub at 4pm and decided to use it as a toilet.

Mr Robinson said he was only in the town centre for minutes and saw two very inebriated street drinkers shouting abuse at passers-by.

One of the measures proposed by the council is a hub in the market hall.

Antony Sadler, service director for communities at Wakefield Council, said: “The police and the council will have an increasing presence in the town centre. More surveillance will be carried into the early evening.

“It is important to hear people’s views, and concerns and with the police we plan to open a Hub in Castleford’s Market Hall, in the coming weeks, where people can come to discuss any issues and seek advice around anti-social behaviour.”

He said that the council was using powers available to it including the enforcement of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in the town centre.

And he confirmed that since November 2020 more than 230 containers of alcohol have been confiscated and 17 fixed penalty notices have been issued for non-compliance.

He added: “Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour should report it to the police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.”

A police spokesman said: “The Wakefield North West and South Neighbourhood Policing Team has recently taken on more PCSOs and Castleford town centre is regularly patrolled.