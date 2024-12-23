Affordable homes development inspected by MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MP Jade Botterill visited the Oakwood Grange development in Emley to see the new affordable homes acquired by social housing provider WDH.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight affordable and energy efficient homes are part of a wider development of 40 properties built by Newett Homes. The development, off Wentworth Drive, includes six apartments managed by WDH and two three-bedroom homes available for shared ownership.

Shared ownership is a national scheme that aims to get people on the property ladder by allowing them to buy a share of a home and pay affordable rent on the rest. This can mean a smaller deposit, smaller mortgage repayments and the flexibility to increase shares in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Wallhead, chief executive of WDH, and Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, took a tour of the development to discuss shared ownership and to see how the site is progressing.

From left to right: Joshua Greenslade, Site Manager at Newett Homes; Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive at WDH; Becky Walker, Sales Officer at WDH; Jayne McGrevy, New Build Surveyor at WDH; Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale; Dean Ellis, Production Manager at Newett Homes.

Andy Wallhead said: “It was great to see these new homes and the progress that is taking place. This development is a good example of how more high quality, affordable housing options can support communities.”

Jade Botterill added: “To keep our communities thriving, it is important that hard-working people can get on the property ladder. Residents deserve high quality, affordable housing that they can all home.”

Scott Varley, chief operating officer at Newett Homes, said: “Our collaboration with WDH is a testament to our shared vision of delivering high-quality homes that meet the needs of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This partnership is creating real opportunities for local families to step onto the property ladder, and we’re confident it will have a lasting, positive impact on the area. We look forward to completing Oakwood Grange and seeing residents turn these houses into homes.”

The development is scheduled to complete by May 2025 and all the homes are rated EPC A with built in solar panels. To find out more about the shared ownership homes available on this development, please contact the WDH Sales Team by calling 01977 788830 or email [email protected]