Aldi donates thousands of Christmas lunches to those in need in Knottingley

Aldi is spreading festive cheer by donating Christmas lunches to those in low-income in West Yorkshire – including Knottingley.

Through its partnership with Company Shop Group, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household goods, the supermarket will provide more than 2,000 free Christmas lunches nationwide to its award-winning social enterprise, Community Shop.

The Community shops in Knottingley and Bradford will receive more than 150 meals each, allowing members to come together at this festive time of year.

The supermarket has partnered with Company Shop since 2022 to manage surplus stock from its Regional Distribution Centres.

Through the collaboration, surplus items are sold at discounted prices to members throughout the year, making essentials more accessible and reducing waste.

This year, Community Shop members will be invited to a three-course Christmas meal at their local store, hosted on December 17, 18 and 19.

As part of the initiative, British supplier Bernard Matthews, who Aldi has worked with since 2012, will be donating the Christmas turkeys for members to enjoy.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “For the past two years, we’ve partnered with Company Shop Group to redistribute surplus stock from our Regional Distribution Centres, making our groceries even more affordable for Community Shop members.

“This is our second year supporting the Christmas lunch and we’re going to be providing even more free festive dinners to those in need. The festive season can be expensive, but this initiative allows members to celebrate without worrying about the associated cost.”