Aldi sets its sights on four new stores across Wakefield - here's where

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

Aldi which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 20 new store locations in West Yorkshire, including four in the Wakefield district.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in West Yorkshire are:

Wakefield

Horbury/Ossett

Normanton

Knottingley

Brighouse

West Park, Leeds

Garforth/Thorpe Park

Horsforth

Roundhay/Moortown

Batley / DrighlingtonSowerby Bridge

North Halifax

South Halifax

OtleyMirfield

Pudsey

South Bradford

QueensburyBurley in Wharfedale