Amazing change in mum who found confidence through Vico Homes Training for Employment

The family of a mum who spent over a year on benefits before rediscovering her confidence through a Vico Homes programme have described the change in her as ‘amazing’.

Valerija Gribanova applied for Vico Homes’ Training for Employment (TfE) scheme after relying on Universal Credit for over a year, unable to find a role that would allow her the flexibility she needed to look after her son.

Valerija was signposted to the TfE programme by Wakefield Council’s employment and skills service STEP UP. She said she was nervous about applying as English is not her first language, but with help and support from Vico Homes, she secured a place on the scheme.

Training for Employment offers up to 12 months of paid employment to help adults living in our homes get back into work. The programme provides training, work skills, and mentoring throughout, helping participants succeed in their roles and be better positioned to get a job at the end of the programme.

Valerija has rediscovered her confidence as a Business Support Assistant at Vico Homes

Valerija said: “I was worried in the beginning because I thought there might be language barriers, but everyone here has been so supportive. My confidence in my English has grown and I’ve had no troubles communicating at all.

“I feel incredibly comfortable with the people I’m working with and I’m very grateful for the support the team have given me for my personal and professional development. They let me ask lots of questions and always provide guidance when I want to understand something more deeply.”

Valerija works as a Business Support Assistant from 9am to 3.30pm, term time only, which suits her family commitments.

She said: “I can take my son to school in the morning, complete my work, then pick him up on my way home. It means I can really make the most of my time with my family, any mum will know how important this is.

Valerija has grown in confidence during her time a Vico Homes

“I also work term time only, so I was able to spend the recent half term with my son. Although it was a busy week, it was great opportunity to spend time with him and even better, I do enjoy coming back to work now that my job is something I love.”

Valerija's role involves being out on site, providing support to customers who are getting new kitchens, bathrooms, or wet rooms. This hands-on experience has been invaluable in building her confidence and skills.

Her family has noticed a significant positive change in her. They’ve said the difference in her demeanour is ‘amazing’, saying she is much happier and that it’s great to see her in a role she enjoys.

Valerija's manager, Eleanor Wainwright, Business Planning Officer at Vico Homes, said: "Valerija is doing an amazing job. She fits in so well and is excelling in her role. Her dedication and enthusiasm are evident in everything she does.

“Her journey with the TfE Programme is a testament to the positive impact that structured support, training, and employment opportunities can have for individuals and their families. Her story highlights how our tailored support can help people succeed and thrive in their careers.”

David Ainsworth, Delivery Manager, added: “Valerija has quickly established herself within the team and has already made a great impression with her colleagues.

“We are looking forward to seeing Valerija progress over the next 12 months and hopefully, the experience gained will help her secure a full-time role here at Vico Homes.”

For more information about Training for Employment visit: www.vicohomes.co.uk/work-with-us/why-join-us/training-for-employment/