The 22,000 square metre building at Silkwood Park is expected to be fully operational this autumn and will serve customers based in the Wakefield area.

Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Amazon announces new delivery station for Wakefield creating 40 jobs

For more information about open positions, visit www.amazon.jobsAmazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.co.uk and flex.amazon.co.uk.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, Country Director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We are excited to invest in the Wakefield area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

Pay starts at £10 per hour and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon offers employees Career Choice, an innovative programme which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

They say they prioritise the safety and health of our people above all else, and we invested more than $10 billion globally to help keep our people safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020 and implemented more than 150 significant process enhancements in operations, from deep cleaning of facilities to processes that allow for effective social distancing and more.

Career Day 2021

Amazon is holding one of the biggest free virtual training and recruiting events in the UK. Amazon Career Day will take place on September 16 and job seekers are able to register at amazoncareerday.com