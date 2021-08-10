Amazon to create 500 jobs in Wakefield

Amazon are to move into a warehouse in the Wakefield515 scheme in Knottingley

The development, Panattoni’s Wakefield515 scheme is said to be the largest speculative development built in the north for 10 years

It is located adjacent to TK Maxx Regional Distribution Centre on the strategically important junction of the M62 and A1(M).

Both were built by Caddick Construction.

Situated on a 28-acre plot, Wakefield515 was specifically designed to offer maximum flexibility for logistics and distribution businesses.

The warehouse will incorporate sustainable features, such as rainwater harvesting systems, a PV ready roof and LED motion sensor lighting.

Chris Wilson, commercial development director at Caddick Construction, said: “This was a landmark project for the region as well as Caddick Construction and it’s great news that Wakefield515 secured an occupier even before it was fully completed.